13-time Grammy winner, Vegas resident returning to the stage

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is a hitmaker and a hit at Pearl at the Palms.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer is back at the theater Nov. 14-15. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Edmonds is a Las Vegas resident whose late mother, Barbara, moved to the city in retirement His show spotlights Vegas showgirls from Becs O’Hara’s City Kats dance company. O’Hara, Yesi Burgess, Alyssa Sims and Elyse Corbin have been featured in Edmonds’ production.

“Yes, yes. I love that part of the show, and I think it’s it’s fun to bring that in, because it’s Vegas,” Edmonds says. ” I’ll always do that. I can’t do it anywhere else.”

Such Grammy-nabbing hits as “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again” are in his set list. So are songs Babyface has written and produced for such superstars as Whitney Houston, Madonna, Boyz II Men and more.

Babyface is the only producer to win Producer of the Year four times, three times in a row (1995-97), a record he still holds. The 67-year-old icon is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of such artists as Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and Pink.

Over the past five decades, he has released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover;” For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You;” and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

