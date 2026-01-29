Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Drive like an F1 racer, see a hot local band for free, watch a man eat too many bagels, snack on some girl dinner and more in our top things to do this week.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.

F1 Drive

The Formula One experience reopens Friday, putting fans as close to the driver’s seat as possible. Part of Grand Prix Plaza, the state-of-the-art karting experience offers F1-inspired karts with a 30 mph top speed, realistic engine sounds and an LED steering wheel display. With a course mimicking the Las Vegas circuit, drivers will hear from a virtual race engineer and “feel the thrill of true Grand Prix racing.” Tickets start at $37; grandprixplaza.com.

‘La Belle et la Bête’

Vegas City Opera is going deep for its next production. In 1994, composer Philip Glass replaced the soundtrack of filmmaker Jean Cocteau’s 1946 movie “La Belle et la Bête (The Beauty and the Beast)” with a score that synchronizes the voices of opera singers with the actors onscreen. Experience it at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 Brush St. Tickets are $35, $20 for seniors; vegascityopera.org.

World Bagel Eating Championship

Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked competitive eater in the world, will defend his title at the fourth annual Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship. He’ll be challenged by seven of the 10 highest-ranked Major League Eating athletes, including Derek Hendrickson of Las Vegas. Chestnut downed 15 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes at last year’s event. See it at 11 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 252 Convention Center Drive. Admission is free.

Omakase Kyara anniversary

From 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Omakase Kyara Sake Bar, 6555 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 120, is celebrating its third anniversary with a bluefin tuna cutting ceremony that showcases the ritual and technique behind whole-fish preparation in Japanese cooking. During the ceremony, chef Winston Matsuuchi highlights the texture, fat content and intended use of each cut that will be served to guests: akami lean red meat, chutoro semi-marbled belly, otoro fully marbled belly, kame collar and more. Besides sashimi, the meal features cooked and composed dishes. Tickets begin at $200 for two; omakaselv.com.

Evolve Brewing party

Evolve Brewing by Aces & Ales, 8680 W. Sunset Road, in The Bend, is throwing a limited-ticket first anniversary party beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event features anniversary beers, commemorative T-shirts, crowlers to go and five winners of free beer for a year. Tickets: $55.20; eventbrite.com.

Cheyenne Jackson

If you only know Cheyenne Jackson from his roles on “30 Rock” and “American Horror Story,” prepare to be surprised. But if you’re familiar with his recent stage work in the likes of “Once Upon a Mattress” and “Oh, Mary,” then you’re in the right place. Jackson, fresh off his solo Carnegie Hall debut last month, is back in cabaret mode for his “Mid Life Torso Tour.” See him at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $51.80; thesmithcenter.com.

Dusty Sunshine

With their stirring, multipart harmonies and heartfelt songbook, Dusty Sunshine are Vegas Americana favorites for a reason. They team up with the equally beatific and biting Jo Passed and Jacob Smigel at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Dustland Bar, 1433 S. Commerce St. Free.

Chris Stapleton

From a distance, Chris Stapleton possesses the air of a throwback to outlaw country’s ’70s heyday: the beard, the dented cowboy hat, the quiet-storm demeanor. But the roots of his sound run even deeper, back to the early ’60s, when Ray Charles spiked country with soul and R&B overtones. Stapleton takes things further with a voice that conveys heartache as directly as a Dear John letter. See him at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Coroner

It only took about three decades or so, but time has finally caught up with progressive Swiss thrashers Coroner, whose knotty, angular, rhythmically topsy-turvy catalog was a bit too much for the masses in their late ’80s/early ’90s heyday. But with their first new album in 32 years, the critically acclaimed “Dissonance Theory,” the band is finding its biggest audience yet. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Pkwy. Tickets are $39; dice.fm.

Girl Dinner

Scotch 80 Prime in the Palms has launched its Girl Dinner menu served from 5 p.m. to close Sundays through Thursdays in the restaurant’s bar and lounge. The menu features Caesar salad and shoestring fries; oyster shooters; a trio of tuna poke taco, jumbo shrimp cocktail and half-shell oysters; A5 wagyu empanada and a crab cake; shrimp toast, Ibérico lumpia and shishito peppers trio; two wagyu sliders and shoestring fries; and filet mignon tips and shoestring fries. Prices: $8 to $30. Five minitinis are $10 each or $20 for a sampler of three. Visit palms.com.