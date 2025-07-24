La Dolce Summer at Venetian this summer offers free experiences

Walking the Las Vegas Strip, you can people-watch and enjoy free experiences at the Bellagio, Circus Circus and more. Through August, you can also check out La Dolce Summer at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Walking the Las Vegas Strip, you can people-watch, check out the Fountains of Bellagio or their Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, free circus acts at Circus Circus’ Midway, and a slew of other free experiences.

Through August, you can also check out La Dolce Summer at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. The shopping space’s luxury wing will transform into an Italian garden, complete with numerous photo opportunities, including the romantic “Amore in Fiore” installation (meaning “love in bloom”). Every Saturday, La Dolce Summer will feature free live entertainment and on-site artists. Below is the lineup for “Spectacular Saturdays.”

Aug. 9: Custom notebooks created by a heat foil calligrapher and an upbeat, pop performance.

Aug. 16: Personalized fashion sketches from a professional illustrator.

Aug. 23: Personalized calligraphy luggage tags and Italian pop under The Wishing Tree.

Aug. 30: Fashion sketching returns and a performance by DJ ParaDice.

Many of the shops will feature summer specials, including Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar, TRA Viet Coffee & Tea, Flight Club, as well as dining at Cañonita, Mercato della Pescheria and Canaletto. Guests can also get special pricing for “Atomic Saloon Show” and Minus5 Icebar.

Here are a few other free events and experiences happening this week:

Backstreet Boys pop-up

During show weeks of the band’s Sphere residency, the free immersive experience “Backstreet Boys Terminal” will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at The Venetian. Fans can take a journey through the past, present and future of the Backstreet Boys’ career with a full replica of the MTV “Total Request Live” studio, a private-jet inspired photo booth, Millennium tour stop map and more. venetianlasvegas.com

Back to School Fair

Featuring Clark County School District representatives, local nonprofits and community agencies, Cox’s annual fairs around the valley begin 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free. coxknowledgecollege.com

Dance in the Desert

The 27th annual festival will feature performances at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, with master classes at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Summerlin Library Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and may be limited. newdancefoundation.org

Movies on the Lawn

Featuring the film “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., free. downtowncontainerpark.com

Viva Vision

The massive LED canopy screen at the Fremont Street Experience features free shows at the top of the hour nightly from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. For a schedule of featured artists, visit vegasexperience.com.

Unplug and Play

North Las Vegas is hosting its fourth annual toy giveaway, designed for kids to enjoy the day playing outside, unplugged from their devices. Children 13 and under will be able to participate in a free toy giveaway. The event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall Liberty Park (2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North).