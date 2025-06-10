Kids learn to swim for free in Boulder City this month

Boulder City is offering a free swim lesson for toddlers later this month as part of the World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

Boulder City is participating in the World’s Largest Swim lesson later this month, and it’s free for local families.

Nearly 4,000 people die in the U.S. each year from unintentional drowning, according to the city, and according to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause for children aged 1 through 4. Formal swim lessons can reduce those chances by 88%.

This jump-started the response that focuses on education, safety and drowning prevention. The swim classes will take place at more than 600 locations in 20 countries.

The local global swim lesson will take place at the Boulder City Municipal pool (861 Avenue B) on Thursday, June 26 at noon. Pre-registration begins an hour before, with no charge to participate.

In the meantime, the city offers these tips:

Never leave kids alone and give them 100% of your attention. Designate an adult to supervise children in the water. Get rid of distractions: don’t use your cell phone, turn off the television and earbuds.

Do not let kids play or swim near drains or suction outlets, especially in spas and shallow pools, and never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover.

Make sure your home, hot tub or pool has proper fences, barriers, and alarms. Fences should be at least four feet high and surround the pool or spa.

Install a door alarm from the house to the pool or spa area.

On boats, children 13 and under must wear a vest while the vessel is underway, unless they are inside a cabin or a fully enclosed area.

Learn what to do in an emergency, including CPR.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.