Frogs, mushrooms and owls: Bellagio debuts fall Conservatory design
The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens debuted its fall display, “Autumn Majesty: A Glamorous Harvest,” on display now through Nov. 8.
The display was designed by Ed Libby and the Bellagio horticulture team, featuring a golden-hued, whimsical design.
The West Bed features a 37-foot tree stretching around a moss-covered treehouse, with Colossus at the center presiding over the landscape, presenting an overflowing cornucopia cascading into a shimmering pond.
The North Bed offers a mushroom forest, home to a royal frog family. The East Bed is home to a 23-foot pumpkin with rich fall foliage, and the South Bed features a pumpkin house home to a parliament of owls.
Of course, what would a new Bellagio display be without a by-the-numbers from MGM Resorts International?
- 700,000: Autumn-colored leaves throughout the display.
- 31,000: Fresh-cut carnations used to create mushroom topiaries.
- 667 pounds: Weight of the largest pumpkin on display.
- 150: Owl and pheasant feathers in the South Bed.
- 24: Natural birch poles harvested from a birch farm.
- 10: Dragonflies gliding through the air above the garden.
- 3: Curious frogs exploring the North Bed.
- 2: Pumpkin-sculpted water features in the East bed.
- 1: Magnificent statue of Colossus, inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and revelry.
The garden is free and open to the public 24 hours a day.
