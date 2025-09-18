Frogs, mushrooms and owls: Bellagio debuts fall Conservatory design

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens debuted its fall display, “Autumn Majesty: A Glamorous Harvest,” on display now through Nov. 8.

The display was designed by Ed Libby and the Bellagio horticulture team, featuring a golden-hued, whimsical design.

The West Bed features a 37-foot tree stretching around a moss-covered treehouse, with Colossus at the center presiding over the landscape, presenting an overflowing cornucopia cascading into a shimmering pond.

The North Bed offers a mushroom forest, home to a royal frog family. The East Bed is home to a 23-foot pumpkin with rich fall foliage, and the South Bed features a pumpkin house home to a parliament of owls.

Of course, what would a new Bellagio display be without a by-the-numbers from MGM Resorts International?

700,000: Autumn-colored leaves throughout the display.

Autumn-colored leaves throughout the display. 31,000: Fresh-cut carnations used to create mushroom topiaries.

Fresh-cut carnations used to create mushroom topiaries. 667 pounds: Weight of the largest pumpkin on display.

Weight of the largest pumpkin on display. 150: Owl and pheasant feathers in the South Bed.

Owl and pheasant feathers in the South Bed. 24: Natural birch poles harvested from a birch farm.

Natural birch poles harvested from a birch farm. 10: Dragonflies gliding through the air above the garden.

Dragonflies gliding through the air above the garden. 3: Curious frogs exploring the North Bed.

Curious frogs exploring the North Bed. 2: Pumpkin-sculpted water features in the East bed.

Pumpkin-sculpted water features in the East bed. 1: Magnificent statue of Colossus, inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and revelry.

The garden is free and open to the public 24 hours a day.

