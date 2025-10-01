Boulder City’s Art in the Park still going strong at 61

Now in its 61st year, Art in the Park draws people from around the country to Boulder City as one of the most popular events of its kind.

It’s one of the many events in Boulder City in which one can enjoy the weather, see friends and in this case, appreciate the works from many talented artists.

Now in its 61st year, Art in the Park draws people from around the country as one of the most popular events of its kind. It is once again sponsored by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, in addition to many other co-sponsors. It will take place on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilbur Square and Bicentennial Park.

This year’s director, Leslie Woodbury, said she’s very excited not only about the event but her position as well.

“As the new director, I’ve been amazed by the incredible community support that makes this event possible,” she said. “The city of Boulder City truly goes above and beyond—our beautiful downtown parks, with their grass, trees, and historic California Mission–style buildings from the dam era, provide a stunning setting that sets us apart from any small town between Phoenix and Los Angeles.”

This year, they will welcome 300 artists, 15 food vendors, and more than 80,000 visitors. Admission is free, as the festival continues to be one of Boulder City’s most popular traditions.

While she praised the assistance from the city, there’s another group, she said, that deserves plenty of credit.

“More than 180 volunteers step up each year, including many from Boulder City Hospital and the Boulder City High School student body,” Woodbury said. “Even before the festival begins, volunteers help with artist check-in and the adjudication process.”

Art in the Park is the largest juried art festival in the southwestern United States.

Leading up to the event, volunteers will also be selling this year’s T-shirts and raffle tickets at Boulder Dam Credit Union. The shirts feature artwork by Nicolas Ivins, their 2023 featured artist. Raffle tickets are $2, giving residents and visitors the chance to win artwork donated by more than 300 artists, each piece valued at $50 or more. Every dollar raised supports Boulder City Hospital, and 100% of proceeds from Art in the Park go directly to the hospital.

Looking back

“Art in the Park also has a rich history,” Woodbury said. “It began in 1964 when Sara Denton and her friends, the Pink Ladies, created the Hospital Auxiliary Committee to support our struggling hospital. That first year, celebrated Arizona artist James Swinnerton was featured, and the event raised $2,500. The Boulder City Hospital Foundation, which officially took over the festival in 1995, has grown it into what it is today.”

As the event director, she said she’s deeply grateful for how much the community rallies behind Art in the Park.

“It’s more than just an art festival—it’s a celebration of our town, our history, and our commitment to keeping our hospital strong,” Woodbury said.

Fall events benefit many of the town’s businesses in many ways. Boulder City Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said many of the local businesses plan their purchasing and employee schedules around the many events held in Boulder City each year.

“These mini population explosions are significant to our local economy and provide much-needed revenue to the businesses to carry them through the slower seasons,” she said.

“This year, all our fall events are coming at a much-needed time when we have struggled with lower tourism numbers and Historic District improvements through a very hot, dry summer. Although we are grateful for needed infrastructure investments, we are truly looking forward to our nonprofit’s production of special events and the many guests that come experience and fall in love with Boulder City.”