Bellagio’s Lunar New Year display honors Year of the Horse

Bellagio’s Lunar New Year display is here, celebrating the Year of the Horse.

Open through Feb. 28, the exhibit features Ed Libby’s design in collaboration with Bellagio’s horticulture team, showcasing “symbolic elements, intricate craftsmanship and a rich color palette.”

Libby said in a new release that the goal of this year’s display was to capture “the bold, fearless and majestic spirit of the Horse while creating an immersive space that inspires optimism and renewal.”

In the West Bed, three gold horses tower over the garden to represent ambition and momentum, while two Fu Dogs watch over the scene to ward off misfortune. A waterfall and jade pagoda anchor the display, while glowing firecrackers fill the conservatory overhead.

In the North Bed, find “Ajla the Cheerful Child,” crafted from thousands of preserved roses and seeds, juggling golden coins. At the center, petals spell “gung hay fat choy,” a Cantonese greeting meaning “wishing you prosperity.” Lanterns hover above, with cherry blossom and yellow mimosa trees below.

On the East Bed, find “Caishen,” the god of wealth, surrounded by shimmering coins and a money tree. Then, to the south, find playful pandas and children frolicking in a bamboo grove with glowing pink and red lanterns, as well as a koi pond.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of a new year on the Chinese calendar. The first day falls on the new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20; this year’s is Feb. 17. The horse is the seventh animal in the Chinese zodiac, honoring strength, vitality and freedom.

Those born during the Year of the Horse are thought to be adventurous, independent and guided by confidence.

The display is open 24 hours a day and is free for the public to enjoy.

