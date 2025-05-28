Bellagio Conservatory unveils summer display on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Just in time for the summer season, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display.

According to MGM Resorts International, the display, dubbed “Glam Menagerie: A Surrealist Summer,” is free and open to the public through September 6.

The company said in a news release that the display “transforms the Conservatory into a European garden party like no other, where baroque elegance meets whimsical fantasy, and luxury collides with imagination.”

“Designing the summer display was more than just creating a beautiful garden - it was about transporting guests into an extraordinary realm where nature and opulence intertwine, surreal art comes to life and elegance blooms with every step,” said designer Ed Libby. “Each element was chosen to challenge perception and celebrate luxury, imagination and the beauty of summertime.”

MGM Resorts said that the exhibit “blends dreamlike creativity with opulence, sweeping visitors into a world where the extraordinary reigns supreme.”

The company provided a by the numbers breakdown for “Glam Menagerie: A Surrealist Summer”:

125,000: Pounds of ivy weaved throughout the display

22,000: Potted plants, shrubs and trees

5,000: Square feet of boxwood sculpted into topiaries

120 feet: Total amount of live hedges throughout the display

80: Visionary artists, horticulturists and engineers collaborating to bring the summer display to life

20 feet: Height of the king chess piece in the West Bed

17: Hanging lanterns illuminating the display

4: Playful flamingos in the East Bed

2: Giraffes draped in moss standing at 22 feet tall

1: Grand marble chess board in the West Bed