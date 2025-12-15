8 free ways to get into the holiday spirit in Las Vegas

It’s not just you — it really does feel like most of the major holiday events happened a little earlier this year. But don’t worry. With Christmas and other Yuletide celebrations coming up, there are still plenty of ways to get into the spirit. That said, who wants to break the bank? Here are some free experiences across the Las Vegas Valley:

Take a trip to the North Pole via the desert

Through Dec. 29, this pop-up installation returns to Fashion Show mall, “transporting guests to a whimsical holiday journey in the desert,” complete with festive backdrops, desert-inspired motifs and nods to the Las Vegas spirit. Guests can “call” Santa through an interactive payphone experience.

Cruise your neighborhood

Many homes in Las Vegas are known for going above and beyond with holiday decorations in December, and each year, they’re placed into a handy Google map for families to cruise nearby neighborhoods and check out the craziest displays. See the 2024 map here. Visit lasvegaschristmaslightsmap.com for the latest details.

Get a last-minute photo with Santa

Santa arrived at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Drive) at the start of November but will be taking free studio-quality 4-by-6 photos through Christmas Eve. As one of the only free Santa meet-and-greets, spots fill up fast. Check back for reservations at basspro.com.

See Summerlin’s holidaypalooza

Friday and Saturday are the final dates for Downtown Summerlin’s holiday parade (starting at 6 p.m.), a free, family-friendly parade with holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa. On Sunday, the mall hosts a one-night Hanukkah celebration from 4 to 6 p.m., including the lighting of the menorah.

Lights, lasers, fountains and a bear, oh my!

Through New Year’s Day, the atrium at Sam’s Town, known as Mystic Falls Park, transforms into a winter wonderland complete with its beloved holiday laser light show. Free shows (complete with Santa-hat-wearing animatronic animals) run hourly from 4 to 10 p.m. Guests can meet Santa on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa of the sea

Stop by the Silverton on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday between noon and 1 p.m., then 2 to 3 p.m., to see Santa swim! He’ll be hopping into the property’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of his helpers — in this case, tropical fish.

A two-for-one at Bellagio

Start inside at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for their holiday display, “All Aboard for Holiday Bells and Whistles,” up now through Jan. 3. The train-inspired journey turned the garden into “a winter wonderland with festive decor and playful touches of holiday magic.” Then step outside to watch the fountain show, synced to Christmas music throughout the holidays.

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Saturday is the final day for a horse-drawn carriage ride through Tivoli Village, all dressed up for the holidays. Rides are offered on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 to 8 p.m., so arrive early, as they fill up fast.

