Yahtzee! 6 places to play board games in Las Vegas Valley

Check out these spots to play a board game or two with your friends.

Are you bored of playing board games at your kitchen table? Need to disconnect for a while? Think outside the box with one of these cafes or stores perfect for those friendly game nights.

Meepleville Board Game Cafe

Meepleville, at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, is the ultimate board game cafe experience. Customers can select from shelves of over 2,600 available games, from backgammon to Catan to Machi Koro.

It sells adult beverages, burgers and sweets to sate the appetite you build up while negotiating for wheat or brick (if you know, you know).

Meepleville charges a $10 fee that covers your stay all day and lets you try any game. The cafe’s Game Gurus are also available to recommend and teach you new games from the cafe’s library.

Knight & Day Games

This store in Town Square offers a space to play tabletop games. Like Meepleville, customers pay a cover charge to use the library of available games. It also has memberships, for $20 or $30 a month, that give customers unlimited access to the board game library and discounts on tournaments.

Knight & Day Games holds regular events for specific games, so give them a call before heading there with friends to play a game.

Little Shop of Magic

The tabletop game store, 7265 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, No. 115, has an open seating area for people to play games. It’s a $10 entry fee unless you’re a member, and you’ll get full access to the store’s board game rentals. There are drinks and snacks for sale. The shop, opened in 1994, is the valley’s oldest dedicated tabletop game store.

Grouchy John’s Coffee

This coffee shop, with locations at 8520 S. Maryland Parkway and 6720 Sky Pointe Drive, is a good spot for game playing. With a selection of games to choose from, Grouchy John’s offers big tables, a decent game collection, and a chill atmosphere to bring a game of your choice to play with your friends.

Natural Twenty Games

The store has a lot of game space available for free. There are also demo games people can play for free. Natural Twenty Games, 4136 Sunset Road, Henderson, also hosts a wide variety of events, from Pokémon challenges to D&D games and Magic: The Gathering tournaments.

Shall We Play

This shop, at 750 Dorrell Lane, Suite 150, North Las Vegas, offers a wide selection of games and regular weekly gaming meetups: Board Game Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, when you can bring your own game or use one from their vast library; Friday Night Magic, a Magic: The Gathering meetup, at 6:30 p.m. Fridays ($12 entry); and Kill Team Saturday, a Warhammer event every Saturday. Board games can also be rented with flexible rates on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.