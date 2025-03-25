Yahtzee! 5 places to play board games in Las Vegas Valley

Check out these spots to play a board game or two with your friends.

Are you bored of playing board games at your kitchen table? Think outside the box with one of these cafes or stores perfect for those friendly game nights.

1. Meepleville Board Game Cafe

Meepleville, at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, is the ultimate board game cafe experience. Customers can select from shelves of over 2,600 available games, from backgammon to Catan to Machi Koro.

It sells adult beverages, burgers and sweets to quench the appetite you build up while negotiating for wheat or brick (if you know, you know).

Meepleville charges a $10 cover fee that covers your stay all day and lets you try any game. The cafe’s “Game Gurus” are also available to recommend and teach you new games from the cafe’s library.

2. Knight & Day Games

Located in Town Square Las Vegas, the store offers a space to play tabletop games. Like Meepleville, customers pay a cover charge to use the library of available games. It also has memberships where for $30 a month customers have unlimited access to the board game library and discounts on tournaments.

Knight & Day Games holds regular events for specific games, so give them a call before heading there with friends to play a game. Call them at 702-639-7835.

3. Little Shop of Magic

The tabletop game store, located at 7265 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, #115, has an open seating area for people to play games. It’s a $10 entry fee unless you’re a member, and you’ll get full access to the store’s board game rentals. There are drinks and snacks available for sale.

4. Grouchy John’s Coffee

This coffee shop, with locations at 8520 S. Maryland Pkwy and 6720 Sky Pointe Dr., is a conducive spot for game playing. With a selection of games to choose from, Grouchy John’s offers big tables, a decent game collection, and a chill atmosphere to bring a game of your choice to play with your friends.

5. Natural Twenty Games

Located at 4136 Sunset Rd. in Henderson, the game store has a lot of game space that is free to use. There’s also demo games people can play for free. Natural Twenty Games also hosts a variety of events, from Pokémon challenges and Magic the Gathering tournaments.

