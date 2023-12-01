What you can do with your kids on the Las Vegas Strip

Planning a family vacation to the Strip? Here are a few attractions to do all together.

Las Vegas may be jokingly called Disneyland for adults, but there are plenty of spots along the Strip that can attract and entertain anyone regardless of age.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of family-friendly activities to do with the whole group on the Strip.

Bodies: The Exhibition

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Price: $32 for general admission

Address: Within Luxor, 3900 S Las Vegas Boulevard

For the medically minded and morbidly curious group, check out the Bodies exhibit, showcasing 13 whole-body specimens and more than 260 organs. The exhibition gives an up-close look to different organ systems.

High Roller observation wheel

Hours: noon to midnight daily

Price: $8.50 for youth and $23.50 for adults between noon and 4:59 p.m., $17.50 for youth and $34.75 for adults between 7 p.m. and midnight

Address: At the Linq Promenade, 3535 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

This center-Strip observation wheel is the largest in North America at 550 feet tall. It takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution, a great amount of time to take in 360-views of the Strip and Las Vegas Valley.

Midway and Adventuredome Theme Park

Hours: Midway hours 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Adventuredome hours change seasonally. Visit circuscircus.com for details.

Price: Midway games vary, tickets for the Adventuredome are $30 for anyone under 48 inches tall and $60 for anyone taller.

Address: Within Circus Circus, 2880 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

Allow children to play to the fullest with a Midway games spot and a separate five-acre theme park at the Adventuredome. Play arcade and midway games, ride roller coasters and enjoy movie and TV-themed dark rides familiar to the whole family.

Shark Reef Aquarium

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Price: Tickets start at $29

Address Within Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Boulevard

Ocean lovers can enjoy marine life in this 105,000-square-foot aquarium, the only accredited facility in Nevada. It features a shark tunnel and guests can add on stingray and shark feeds for additional prices.

Pinball Hall of Fame

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Price: Entrance is free, but bring quarters to play pinball

Address: 4925 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

This warehouse is 25,000 square feet full of “pinball and nothing but pinball,” according to its website. A nonprofit organization runs the pinball museum, allowing visitors to play retro and modern versions of the classic arcade game.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.