What to do: Leisure events to check out in Las Vegas this week

Every week, Las Vegas is abuzz with leisurely activities: things to do, markets to explore, outdoor movie screenings and other fun events. These are the events we listed for the week of July 25 through July 31.

Breakfast & Bingo

Ages 18 and older can enjoy free breakfast goodies and bingo 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Food Court at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Doors open at 9 a.m. galleriaatsunset.com

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Teams design, build and race boats crafted from cardboard and duct tape 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Multigenerational Center & Pool, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. and a raffle begins at 5:15 p.m. Boat entry is $5. cityofhenderson.com

Movies Beats & Eats

Featuring the film “Snow White” on a big screen, music, food trucks, $3 concessions and more, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, free admission. The film begins after sunset. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Music on the Mountain

Lee Canyon’s free summer concert series for all ages features the classic/alt-rock band Roxy Gunn Project 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 9 a.m. Attendees may bring chairs and blankets for the concert on the outdoor stage on Rabbit Peak in the main base area. leecanyonlv.com

Auto Oasis

Paddock Auto Club’s premium outdoor showcase features a curated display of automotive culture from timeless classics to modern marvels, music and more, 6-9 p.m. the last Friday of the month at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., free and open to the public. uncommons.com

Henderson Farmers Market

The weekly markets offer fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a collective of local merchants, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays at Montagna Park, 3495 Via Altamira; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. cityofhenderson.com

Las Vegas Farmers Market

Fresh seasonal produce, handcrafted gifts, baked goods, locally made sauces and more, will be offered at the following days and locations: Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in winter, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in summer at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson; Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive; and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St. lasvegasfarmersmarket.com

Intuitive Forager Farmers Market

The market offers fresh produce and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at 200 S. Main St., located next to the Plaza. facebook.com/intuitiveforager

Downtown Yoga in the Park

All ages can center and celebrate the mind, body and being with instructor Rayce Rayos 8-9 p.m. Mondays and 8:45-10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. The fee starts at $17.55. eventbrite.com

Just Vibes Market

The monthly market features local artists, food vendors, meditation and wellness services and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the last Sunday of every month at 1031 Fremont St., across from Fergusons Downtown. fergusonsdowntown.com

Artisan Farmers Market

Featuring local produce, artisan crafts, live entertainment and more, noon-5 p.m. Sundays next to the tennis courts at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas. cityofnorthlasvegas.com