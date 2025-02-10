Want to skate away? Places to roller skate in Las Vegas

So you want to strap on an old pair of skates and take your inner child — or perhaps actual children in your family — to a place to glide away? The Las Vegas Valley has you covered.

So you want to strap on an old pair of skates and take your inner child — or perhaps actual children in your family — to a place to glide away? The Las Vegas Valley has you covered.

Roller skating dates to the 1800s when a British machinist invented “metal-wheeled boots,” according to the Roller Skate USA website.

Public rinks began to spring up that century.

The family-friendly activity evolved and “The Roller Disco Explosion” in the late 1900s sealed dry-land skating as a cultural mainstay, Roller Skate USA noted.

Las Vegas has its own history with the hobby.

Crystal Palace on Boulder Highway, for example, first opened its doors in 1965.

The venue — bought by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in recent years — has since rebranded to Skate Rock City.

That’s just one spot locals can frequent today.

Skate Rock City

The rink, 4680 Boulder Highway, is open Wednesdays to Sundays.

General admission costs $15, plus an additional $5 to rent skates or rollerblades, according to the business’s website, which notes skating lessons are available.

Admission for non-skaters, or chaperones, is listed at $12.

More information can be found here.

Crystal Palace Skating Center

A second Crystal Palace rink operates at 3901 N. Rancho Drive.

The venue is open six days a week, only closing on Mondays.

Listed prices on its website run from $11 to $13, with an additional $5 to rent skates.

The venue offers party packages.

For more information, visit here.

Outdoor skating

Enthusiasts don’t always have to pay or be stuck in an indoor venue to skate locally.

Skaters have been spotted at parks, such as the concrete trails at Sunset Park.

Several other public parks have concrete hockey rinks that skaters can also take advantage of.

One of them is at Anthem Hills Park, 2256 Reunion Drive, in Henderson.

It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pop-up rinks

Several seasonal rinks have popped up from time to time.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.