‘Tunnel of Terror’ haunted car wash to open in Las Vegas Valley

Two car wash locations in the Las Vegas Valley will soon transform their car wash tunnels into a “spine-chilling haunted experience.”

Spooky season is officially underway, and Halloween-themed events will soon be kicking off across Las Vegas.

To get into the Halloween spirit, two car wash locations in the Las Vegas Valley will soon transform their car wash tunnels into a “spine-chilling haunted experience.”

Tommy’s Express in Henderson and North Las Vegas will host the company’s annual “Tunnel of Terror” event later this month, the company announced.

“Guests who attend this event will experience creepy masked employees, jump scares, and haunting sounds, all from the comfort of their vehicle, leaving with a clean ride,” Tommy’s Express said.

The car washes are located at 4555 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.

The company says each location will host the event October 17 to 19 and 24 to 26 from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. nightly.

The cost is $20 per vehicle.