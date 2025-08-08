Sports events happening in Las Vegas this week

Fall weather is right around the corner, which means sports are picking up around Las Vegas. Here are sporting events to check out through mid-October.

august

Through Aug. 10

Hot August Nights Pickleball, Sunset Regional Park

AUG. 8

Aces vs. Seattle Storm, Michelob Ultra Arena

AUG. 9

Lights vs. San Antonio FC, Cashman Field

AUG. 10

Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, Michelob Ultra Arena

AUG. 12

Aviators vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Aug. 17; *fireworks on Aug. 15)

AUG. 13

Aces vs. New York Liberty, Michelob Ultra Arena

AUG. 15

World Pickleball Association USA National Championships, Westgate Las Vegas (through Aug. 17)

AUG. 17

Aces vs. Dallas Wings, Michelob Ultra Arena

AUG. 19

Aces vs. Atlanta Dream, Michelob Ultra Arena

AUG. 21

Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, Michelob Ultra Arena

UNLV men’s soccer vs. Loyola Marymount, UNLV

UNLV women’s soccer vs. Utah Tech, UNLV

AUG. 23

Lights vs. North Carolina FC, Cashman Field

UNLV football vs. Idaho State, Allegiant Stadium (*home opener)

AUG. 26

Aviators vs. Iowa Cubs, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Aug. 31)

AUG. 28

UNLV women’s soccer vs. Arizona State, UNLV

AUG. 29

UNLV volleyball vs. Iowa, Cox Pavilion (season opener)

AUG. 30

Craig Jones Invitational 2, UNLV (also Aug. 31)

Lights vs. Lexington SC, Cashman Field

UNLV volleyball vs. CSU Bakersfield, Cox Pavilion

AUG. 31

UNLV volleyball vs. Utah Tech, Cox Pavilion

UNLV women’s soccer vs. Cal Poly, UNLV

september

SEPT. 4

Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx, T-Mobile Arena

SEPT. 5

Las Vegas Triple 777s, Sunset Regional Park Pickleball Complex (through Sept. 7)

NHRA, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Sept. 7)

UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Riverside, UNLV

SEPT. 6

UNLV football vs. UCLA, Allegiant Stadium

SEPT. 7

Aces vs. Chicago Sky, T-Mobile Arena (also Sept. 9)

SEPT. 9

UNLV men’s soccer vs. CSU Bakersfield, UNLV

SEPT. 13

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire, The Orleans (also Sept. 14)

Lights vs. Miami FC, Cashman Field

Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez, Allegiant Stadium

SEPT. 15

Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium

SEPT. 16

Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Sept. 21; *fireworks on Sept. 19)

SEPT. 18

UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Santa Barbara, UNLV

UNLV volleyball vs. UC Riverside, Cox Pavilion

SEPT. 19

SuperMotocross World Championship Final, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (also Sept. 20)

SEPT. 20

UNLV volleyball vs. Southern Utah, Cox Pavilion

SEPT. 22

Las Vegas Tennis Open, Darling Tennis Center (through Sept. 28)

SEPT. 23

Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)

SEPT. 25

UNLV women’s soccer vs. San Jose State, UNLV

SEPT. 26

UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Irvine, UNLV

SEPT. 28

Ace of the Courts Pickelball event, Plaza

Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, Allegiant Stadium

UNLV women’s soccer vs. Fresno State, UNLV

october

OCT. 1

Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)

OCT. 3

Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)

OCT 4.

UNLV men’s soccer vs. Utah Tech, UNLV

OCT. 8

Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, T-Mobile Arena (home opener)

OCT. 9

UNLV volleyball vs. Grand Canyon, Cox Pavilion

UNLV women’s soccer vs. San Diego State, UNLV

OCT. 10

Silver Knights vs. Abbotsford Canucks, Lee’s Family Forum (home opener)

OCT. 11

Lights vs. Oakland Roots SC, Cashman Field

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

UNLV football vs. Air Force, Allegiant Stadium

OCT. 12

Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans, Allegiant Stadium

NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

UNLV women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon, UNLV