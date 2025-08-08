Sports events happening in Las Vegas this week
Fall weather is right around the corner, which means sports are picking up around Las Vegas. Here are sporting events to check out through mid-October.
august
Through Aug. 10
Hot August Nights Pickleball, Sunset Regional Park
AUG. 8
Aces vs. Seattle Storm, Michelob Ultra Arena
AUG. 9
Lights vs. San Antonio FC, Cashman Field
AUG. 10
Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, Michelob Ultra Arena
AUG. 12
Aviators vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Aug. 17; *fireworks on Aug. 15)
AUG. 13
Aces vs. New York Liberty, Michelob Ultra Arena
AUG. 15
World Pickleball Association USA National Championships, Westgate Las Vegas (through Aug. 17)
AUG. 17
Aces vs. Dallas Wings, Michelob Ultra Arena
AUG. 19
Aces vs. Atlanta Dream, Michelob Ultra Arena
AUG. 21
Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, Michelob Ultra Arena
UNLV men’s soccer vs. Loyola Marymount, UNLV
UNLV women’s soccer vs. Utah Tech, UNLV
AUG. 23
Lights vs. North Carolina FC, Cashman Field
UNLV football vs. Idaho State, Allegiant Stadium (*home opener)
AUG. 26
Aviators vs. Iowa Cubs, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Aug. 31)
AUG. 28
UNLV women’s soccer vs. Arizona State, UNLV
AUG. 29
UNLV volleyball vs. Iowa, Cox Pavilion (season opener)
AUG. 30
Craig Jones Invitational 2, UNLV (also Aug. 31)
Lights vs. Lexington SC, Cashman Field
UNLV volleyball vs. CSU Bakersfield, Cox Pavilion
AUG. 31
UNLV volleyball vs. Utah Tech, Cox Pavilion
UNLV women’s soccer vs. Cal Poly, UNLV
september
SEPT. 4
Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx, T-Mobile Arena
SEPT. 5
Las Vegas Triple 777s, Sunset Regional Park Pickleball Complex (through Sept. 7)
NHRA, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (through Sept. 7)
UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Riverside, UNLV
SEPT. 6
UNLV football vs. UCLA, Allegiant Stadium
SEPT. 7
Aces vs. Chicago Sky, T-Mobile Arena (also Sept. 9)
SEPT. 9
UNLV men’s soccer vs. CSU Bakersfield, UNLV
SEPT. 13
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire, The Orleans (also Sept. 14)
Lights vs. Miami FC, Cashman Field
Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez, Allegiant Stadium
SEPT. 15
Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium
SEPT. 16
Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees, Las Vegas Ballpark (through Sept. 21; *fireworks on Sept. 19)
SEPT. 18
UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Santa Barbara, UNLV
UNLV volleyball vs. UC Riverside, Cox Pavilion
SEPT. 19
SuperMotocross World Championship Final, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (also Sept. 20)
SEPT. 20
UNLV volleyball vs. Southern Utah, Cox Pavilion
SEPT. 22
Las Vegas Tennis Open, Darling Tennis Center (through Sept. 28)
SEPT. 23
Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)
SEPT. 25
UNLV women’s soccer vs. San Jose State, UNLV
SEPT. 26
UNLV men’s soccer vs. UC Irvine, UNLV
SEPT. 28
Ace of the Courts Pickelball event, Plaza
Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, Allegiant Stadium
UNLV women’s soccer vs. Fresno State, UNLV
october
OCT. 1
Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)
OCT. 3
Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, T-Mobile Arena (preseason)
OCT 4.
UNLV men’s soccer vs. Utah Tech, UNLV
OCT. 8
Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, T-Mobile Arena (home opener)
OCT. 9
UNLV volleyball vs. Grand Canyon, Cox Pavilion
UNLV women’s soccer vs. San Diego State, UNLV
OCT. 10
Silver Knights vs. Abbotsford Canucks, Lee’s Family Forum (home opener)
OCT. 11
Lights vs. Oakland Roots SC, Cashman Field
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
UNLV football vs. Air Force, Allegiant Stadium
OCT. 12
Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans, Allegiant Stadium
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
UNLV women’s soccer vs. Grand Canyon, UNLV