New spot in Las Vegas spins cotton candy into art

It’s pretty, it’s poofy, it’s Puffy Cotton Candy, open now at Town Square in Las Vegas.

The new spot is cotton candy 2.0 — sugar art that is fully customizable. Choose your character, pick from eight flavors and watch it spin into an edible creation. Customers can choose from massive sugar-spun versions of a unicorn, bear, dog and more characters.

The full characters average $30 each, with smaller “clouds” starting at $9.

Deborah and Mali Gabay opened the new franchise location, saying they were excited to introduce the community to cotton candy art. The business was founded in Tennessee in 2022 and has since expanded into several states.