Lions, sharks and flamingos, oh my! 6 spots to see wildlife in the valley

Want to get the zoo experience without leaving Southern Nevada? Try these six local venues.

It’s been nearly a decade since the last zoo in Clark County closed in Moapa in 2014.

But that doesn’t mean Las Vegas Valley locals and visitors have to venture far and wide to get up close and personal with the kinds of wildlife they might see featured on Animal Planet.

Here are six places to see exotic animals around the valley.

Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson

The Lion Habitat Ranch on Bruner Avenue and Bermuda Road is a wildlife sanctuary that is home to lions, giraffes, ostriches and other exotic wildlife.

The habitat opened to the public in 2012, but has been home to lions that used to live at the MGM lion exhibit since 1989, according to the venue’s website. The Lion Habitat Ranch staff also partners with three nonprofit organizations to advocate for and participate in wildlife conservation of African wildlife.

General admission ranges from $8 for children and $20 for local adults to $60 for non-local family group tickets.

Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay

The Shark Reef aquarium is located inside the Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Strip.

It is host to 140 different species, including 14 shark species and more than 3,400 animals,. The aquarium is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the only attraction in Nevada to receive that designation.

Tickets cost $24 for children ages 5 to 12 and $29 for anyone older who reserve an hour window in advance, admission for anytime during business hours costs $36, according to the attraction’s website.

The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat

A 4-acre outdoor garden on the Flamingo hotel property on Las Vegas Boulevard lies another wildlife exhibit on the Strip, hosting Wildlife Habitat hosts many species of exotic birds and fish.

Flamingos and pelicans are joined by many other species of birds and many types of exotic fish.

This exhibit is free to the public and hosts two daily keeper talks in the mornings and afternoons multiple times per week. There is no cost.

Springs Preserve

The Springs Preserve offers residents a chance to encounter animals naturally living in the Las Vegas Valley.

Visitors can see multiple local species including frogs, lizards, foxes, rabbits, gophers and even Gila monsters in captivity. According to the Springs Preserve website, wild animals also live in habitats along the preserve’s trails and paths.

General admission costs just under $10 for local adults and under $5 for local kids aged three to 17. Tickets for non-locals are just under $19 for adults and under $11 for children.

The Tank Pool at the Golden Nugget

People who want to get closer to sharks and oceanic fish than they can at Shark Reef, can visit The Tank Pool at the Golden Nugget.

The casino pool features a 200,000 gallon aquarium filled with multiple species of sharks and oceanic fish that includes a water slide that lets people glide through the middle of the tank as sharks swim around.

According to the Golden Nugget website, standard tickets cost $40 per person.

SeaQuest at the Boulevard Mall

Folks who prefer a closer experience with smaller animals need no further than SeaQuest, inside of the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway. According to the attraction’s website, species of small sharks, rays, tropical fish, birds and reptiles among others call SeaQuest home.

Patrons can feed and pet many of the resident animals with the purchase of feeding tokens during their visit.

Tickets cost $20 for customers over 12 years old, $14 for kids from 2 to 12 and $17 for seniors older than 55 and college students, according to the website.

