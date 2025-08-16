Lee Canyon to debut free 2-day country music fest

Lee Canyon has been offering free music events through the summer for locals looking to beat the heat, and the ski resort has no plans to slow down with an upcoming festival.

Lee Canyon has been offering free music events through the summer for locals looking to beat the heat, and the ski resort has no plans to slow down with an upcoming festival.

Mountain Top Honky Tonk, an inaugural country music festival, will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, at Rabbit Peak.

The free, family-friendly festival is part of the property’s Music on the Mountain series, which also includes Red Eye Gin on Aug. 23, Ashley Red on Sept. 20 and Fall Fest on Oct. 4 featuring Jonny Hazard, Wedge Brothers and The Parametrics.

In a statement to media, marketing coordinator Johnny DeGeorge said the Music on the Mountain series has drawn more than 1,500 attendees.

Honky Tonk will offer more local country artists, with Rick Foell, Desert Heat and Van Waylon on Saturday and Beyond the Arrow and The Swamp Coolers on Sunday.

Ahead of the event, guests can buy a reusable cup for bottomless beer pours all day from on-site beer stations.

While the event is free to attend, VIP packages are available for private seating with a catered bar and unlimited rides on the Bristlecone Skyway for $199 per person. Parking is available for $10 for a single day or $15 for both days. Anyone interested in camping is asked to email info@leecanyonlv.com.

For more information, visit leecanyon.com.