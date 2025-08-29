Infinity Museum opens in Las Vegas to immediate rave reviews

An immersive art attraction (and selfie space) opened this week at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas to rave reviews after proving successful in Canada.

Let’s clear an elephant from the room: There are many attractions in Las Vegas and beyond with the misnomer of “museum.” Many of these are immersive attractions, some that are sensory experiences and others that are designed for unique photos and videos.

Enter a new one that’s likely to stick around: the Infinity Museum at Boulevard Mall.

While not a museum in the true sense, the immersive attraction opened Thursday to immediate rave reviews.

“They’ve been loving it so far,” general manager Shelly said Friday. “We have everyone walking out of here with a smile on their face and they say it’s an experience that has blown their mind away.”

Across 19,000 square feet and seven rooms, the Infinity Museum highlights the infinity room, an art installation made famous by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, which uses mirrors and tricks of light to create an apparently endless space.

The Infinity Museum, formerly called the Moon & Back Gallery, started in Vancouver, Canada, in 2019. After it proved to be a success, the company opened their first U.S. location in Las Vegas, with each room designed by a different artist.

Walking through, expect to begin in a trippy hallway leading to the “Stargazing” infinity room, which “simulates the vastness of the universe.” For an additional cost, the VIP package includes glasses that turn the lights into multicolored hearts. From there, visit “Sphere Symphony,” another infinity room based on playfulness and imagination. The room is filled with large silver balloons guests can interact with. In the middle of the museum is the “world’s first walk-in” mirrored dodecahedron (a 3D shape with 12 faces, which will appear familiar to board gamers).

“Aurora Reverie” is a room with an interactive floor, again set up for an “infinite” appearance. From there, relax in the “Wormhole” room with projection art. Then, step into the mirror maze, where you may run into a mirror or two if you aren’t careful. Angled panels, tricks of light and depth perception allow this experience to be fun for all and just tricky enough.

Finally, step into “Four Seasons,” the “world’s largest walk-in” kaleidoscope. Mirrors along the long hallway allow designs representing all seasons (flowers, sunny skies, leaves and falling snow) come to life in a seemingly 360-degree visual.

All rooms, of course, provide ample selfie opportunities, but the attraction can be fully experienced analog.

Tickets are about $30 per adult and $20 for children, depending on peak visit times, with free parking at the mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 177. Visitors can expect to take one hour to 90 minutes for the full experience but are allowed to take their time. The attraction is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

