‘HallOVeen’ holiday event returns for 12th year at Opportunity Village

The family-friendly Halloween experience covers 2.5 acres of the property’s Magical Forest, coming alive with “spooky creatures of all shapes and sizes at night.”

HallOVeen is back for its 12th year this October at Opportunity Village.

The family-friendly Halloween experience covers 2.5 acres of the property’s Magical Forest, coming alive with “spooky creatures of all shapes and sizes at night.” The cemetery is decorated with hundreds of trees and jack-o-lanterns, with fairies, witches and ghosts to greet along the way. Guests can enjoy rides, entertainment, trick-or-treating and carnival games.

The Holiday Shoppe market will offer gifts and treats for all, while a beer garden is open to those 21 and older.

The event drives funds for Opportunity Village, which opened in 1954 to support people with disabilities in the valley. The organization is committed to workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing and arts and social recreation.

Tickets are available now for $25 each, or $20 through Sept. 30 with code “EARLYBIRD25.” HallOVeen opens Oct. 3 through 5, 10 through 12, and Oct. 17 through Nov. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit opportunityvillage.org/ovevents/halloveen.