Fourth of July in Las Vegas: Guide to fireworks, events and parades

Fireworks will be launched from several locations across Southern Nevada for the Fourth of July. Here is a list of those and some other Independence Day celebrations.

Southern Nevada is planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks shows, parades and special events.

This year, the 31th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature 70 entries, 20 giant inflatable balloons, and representatives from professional sports teams and organizations, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders, Athletics, Las Vegas Aviators, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, UNLV athletics and Las Vegas Aces’ High Rollers dance team.

Here is a list of some other events:

Boulder City

The 77th annual Damboree on July 4 will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. At 9 a.m., the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will perform a flyover and the parade will get underway. The parade route will begin at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park (Avenue B and Sixth Street). After the parade, the Boulder City Swimming Pool will feature games, food, a beer wagon and Boulder City non-profit vendors. Veterans Memorial Park will host live music, activities, food trucks and more, starting at 4 p.m. at 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking is $20. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/damboree; 702-293-9256

Buckskin Basin Park

“Blast Off in the Basin,” hosted by the Las Vegas City Council, Mayor Shelley Berkley and Councilwomen Francis Allen-Palenske and Nancy E. Brune, will begin at 8 p.m. July 4 in northwest Las Vegas at Buckskin Basin Park, 7350 Buckskin Ave. The event will feature fireworks, the Somerset-SkyPointe Marching Band, a DJ and food trucks. Admission is free. Attendees may bring water, low-back chairs or blankets. An additional viewing area will be at Wayne Bunker Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road.lasvegasnevada.gov/ward4; 702-229-2524

Caesars Palace

The resort will launch fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. July 4. The public can view the show from outside Caesars Palace near the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk. The Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis offers a front-row view of the show with an open bar and signature dishes from Caesars Entertainment restaurants for $150; doors open at 8 p.m. Planet Hollywood’s Caramella terrace offers tray-passed bites and a Champagne toast at 9 p.m. for $175 (open bar included for additional $75). Giada at The Cromwell offers all-inclusive food and two drink vouchers for $125. Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas offers indoor seating for $150 and $200 for outdoor seating, which includes an all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink package. caesars.com

Circa

The Legacy Club’s annual Star-Spangled Glamour event, held on the 60th floor, offers panoramic views of fireworks, an open bar, bites, and live music, starting at 7 p.m. on July 4. Tickets start at $195. Stadium Swim hosts the “Weenies and Bikinis” hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m. for cash prizes, with $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Admission is $30 and seating upgrades are available. circalasvegas.com

Durango

Featuring a fireworks show on July 4 from the Bel-Aire Backyard lawn, with a DJ. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the property’s gift shop starting at $10 for children ages 2-11, $35 for ages 12 and older, and free for children younger than 2. Cabanas and daybeds are also available for reservation. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

First Friday

The free monthly artwalk event features artists, live music, entertainment, food, activities and more, 5-11 p.m. July 4 in the downtown Las Vegas arts district on Main Street at 1025 S. First St. Attendees can also view the fireworks show to be launched from the rooftop of the Plaza. ffflv.org

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. July 4 for the fireworks viewing party at The Backyard. A DJ will entertain from 7:30 to 10 p.m., and attendees will receive complimentary light-up necklaces and frozen treats. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m.Tickets are available at both gift shops: $35 for adults (12+), $10 for children (2-11), and free for children younger than 2. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Henderson

The City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration will feature free activities and entertainment, food vendors and more, at 6 p.m. July 4 at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road. Country musician and U.S. Marine veteran Tony Jackson will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Attendees may bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and coolers. The City of Henderson has also partnered with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 6:05 p.m. July 3 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Ticket prices vary. A fireworks show will follow the game. aviatorslv.com

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Gates open at 5 p.m. July 3 for the Night of Fire at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring stock car racing starting at 7 p.m. and post-race fireworks. Tickets start at $17, and will increase on race day. Ages 12 and younger are free. lvms.com

Laughlin

The “Rockets Over the River” fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at 9 p.m. July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over a local radio station. visitlaughlin.com

M Resort

The “Red, White & Boots” celebration will feature a 15-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 4 in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration. Free public viewing will be available inside and surrounding the resort. M Pool will offer VIP reserved viewing with access for guests throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees for adults and $15 for ages 10 and younger, inclusive of taxes and fees. Access and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. M Pool will also host a live radio remote 5-9 p.m. with 94.7 Hank FM, and also feature DJ DMC 11 a.m.-5 p.m., DJ Lucky Liam 5-8:30 p.m. and country band Dez Hoston. For daybed and cabana reservations, visit mpool.uvtix.com and daydramlv.uvtix.com. For more information, visit themresort.com.

Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza

The Moapa Band of Paiutes will host its annual “Rock the Sky” Independence Day celebration on July 4 at the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, located about 20 minutes north of Las Vegas off Interstate 15 at mile marker 75. The free, family-friendly event features live country music, local food trucks, a 4-acre designated launch area for the public to light off fireworks, a pop-up bar inside the plaza and more, starting at 7 p.m. A professional fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. moapabandofpaiutes.com

Plaza

Fireworks will launch at 9:15 p.m. July 4 from the top of the Plaza’s South Tower. The public can view the fireworks for free from in front of the Plaza on Main Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic for fireworks viewing from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue. The public can also watch the fireworks from a free viewing party on the Plaza’s rooftop pool deck. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The hotel-casino will also offer a Buffalo wing eating contest for a $1,000 prize starting at 6 p.m. at the Carousel Bar. plazahotelcasino.com.

Resorts World

The resort offers fireworks viewing parties for guests aged 21 and older at Rose Rooftop, featuring wine offerings and live music from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.05. Additionally, a poolside experience is available at Athena Infinity Ultra Pool, complete with an open bar and DJ, from 8-10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $150. rwlasvegas.com/experiences/

Rio

The “Red, White & Boots” two-day celebration begins July 4 with an all-you-can-drink rooftop party and DJ for ages 21 and older from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at VooDoo Lounge; tickets start at $100. After 9:30 p.m., the party continues with no cover charge and a cash bar until 1 a.m. Ipanema Beach Club offers a night swim and fireworks viewing with performances by Bigg Vinny and Matt Farris; $10 for adults and free for kids, hotel guests and Rio Rewards members Azul and above.

On July 5, a country-themed tribute concert honoring Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney will be 9-11 p.m. (pre-show starts at 8 p.m. with DJ DU), admission is free for all ages; VIP seating packages are available for ages 21 and older. For ages 21 and older, Sundown Society at VooDoo Lounge will offer Strip views, cocktails and a DJ from 6 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover.

The Ipanema Beach Club will also feature country daytime pool parties with DJ sets by DJ Du, drink specials, games and more, noon to 5 p.m. July 4-5; free admission for Rio Rewards members Azul and above. riolasvegas.com/rio-events/4thofjuly

The Strat

The Tower Observation Deck opens at 5 p.m. July 4 for a viewing party featuring access to the indoor and outdoor observation deck, hot dogs, chips, party favors, face painting, a DJ, hot dog-eating contest and more. Tickets start at $55 for adults and $35 for children. The hot dog-eating contest will have sessions for children (starting at 6 p.m.) and adults (starting at 7 p.m.). To participate, email stticketing@goldenent.com. thestrat.com/events/

Summerlin

The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature 70 entries, including military and veterans groups, floats, performances and more, starting at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade route will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive and travel south to Village Center Circle before turning west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlinpatrioticparade.com

This list will be updated.