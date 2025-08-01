Family-friendly events to check out in Las Vegas this week

Every week, we’ll bring you a selection of family-friendly events to check out in Las Vegas.

Believe it or not, there are still people out there who think everyone in Las Vegas lives in hotels and we’re just a city of casinos, but millions of families have been raised in Southern Nevada. With unique attractions, parks, events and classic happenings you can find in other cities, there’s always something to do with the kids. Check out our listings of what’s family friendly in Las Vegas this week.

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

Monster Jam trucks team up with freestyle motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills and more, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, tickets start at $20 (25 percent off on select tickets with code 25OFF). unlvtickets.com

Star Trek Convention

This year’s convention celebrates 30 years of “Voyager” and features more than 100 celebrity guests, autographs, Q&A panels, photo-ops, vendors and more, Wednesday through Aug. 10 at the Rio, general admission single-day tickets start at $50-$65. creationent.com

All-Participant Skate

Families and all ages can ice skate for free 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the America First Center, 222 Water St., Henderson. Skate rentals are $3. Limited to the first 200 people. hendersonhappenings.com

ComedySportz

The all-ages comedy show features teams of professional improvisers battling for points awarded by the audience at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mom’s Basement Theatre, 3441 W. Sahara Ave., $12.30-$15. cszlasvegas.com

Dive-In Movie Night

Featuring the film “Moana 2” at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, $4. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover; 702-229-1488

Paws, Pup Cups & Booties Pet Event

Families can join Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and the officers of the National Latino Peace Officers Association 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Kellogg Zaher Dog Park, 7601 W. Washington Ave. Free dog booties and dog treats will be provided while supplies last. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover

Splashtastic Inflatable Fun

Featuring inflatable fun, music and swimming, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, $4. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover

Dive In Movies

The Cosmopolitan’s summer movie series features “Lilo & Stitch” at 8 p.m. Monday on the 65-foot digital marquee at the Boulevard Pool. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. General admission is $15 for non-hotel guests and $10 for locals with valid ID. Premium daybed and cabana reservations are available for purchase. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Tortoise Craft

Learn about the Mojave Desert tortoise and create a tortoise craft anytime between 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Ice Age Fossils State Park, 8660 N. Decatur Blvd. There is a $3 entry fee to the park (ages 12 and younger are free). No reservations are required. parks.nv.gov/events/tortoise-craft