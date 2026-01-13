Ethel M’s Lights of Love display returns for Valentine’s Day

The annual Lights of Love display at Ethel M Chocolates will return in February, celebrating its 12th year.

The annual Lights of Love display at Ethel M Chocolates will return in February, celebrating its 12th year.

The Valentine’s Day–themed event, which features more than half a million red, purple, and pink sparkling lights, will run from Feb. 6 to 16, starting at 5 p.m.

“Couples, Galentine groups, friends and families are invited to stroll through the illuminated pathways, creating unforgettable Valentine’s Day memories in this breathtakingly romantic setting,” Ethel M said in a news release.

There will be a $3 entry fee per person, Ethel M said, noting that half of all proceeds benefit local organizations, Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

According to the release, the entrance fee is waived for guests over 65 and under 2.