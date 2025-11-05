Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return for 32nd year

The annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights at Ethel M Chocolates returns Thursday, celebrating its 32nd year.

The event, which features more than 1 million lights and holiday decor, will run from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Beginning on Friday, there will be a $3 entry fee per person, Ethel M said in a news release, noting that half of all proceeds benefit local organizations Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

The garden will open at 5 p.m., with the lights illuminating at 5:18 p.m., organizers said.

In addition to offering visitors a chance to meet Santa, Ethel M will also host various movie and theme nights as part of this year’s festivities, according to its website.

Located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, Ethel M said the holiday hours for this year’s event are as follows:

Opening Night (Nov. 6): 5 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 7 - Dec. 23: 5 to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 5 to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): closed

Dec. 26 - Dec. 30: 5 to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 5 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Jan. 3: 5 to 10 p.m.