Boulder City Damboree fireworks show scaling back; parking cost reduced

The Boulder City Damboree, the city’s annual Fourth of July event since 1948, is scaling back its fireworks show this year, the city announced Monday.

The city cited tariffs and the June 16 explosion at the Shanzhou Fireworks Company in Hunan, China, which left nine people dead and 26 more injured. This week, the Damboree Committee announced that its fireworks order from the company was canceled.

China produces 90 percent of the fireworks used in professional shows across the U.S.

“The entire Damboree Committee is deeply saddened by the lives lost in Central China,” Chair Roger Hall said in a media release. “Canceling the show would disappoint residents, especially children, so we worked with our vendor to get a smaller supply. The show will go on, but it will be noticeably shorter.”

Entry for parking at Veterans Memorial Park will be reduced from $20 to $10 per vehicle. Hall said the committee will focus on a “bigger, better” show for 2026.

The all-day event will begin with the Rotary Club of Boulder City Pancake Breakfast, followed by the Damboree Parade, annual coin toss for kids, as well as live music and food and beverage options. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m.

