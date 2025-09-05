A guide to Las Vegas’ full slate of fall festivals

Where to eat, drink, rock and maybe get your knuckles inked up in the coming months

Beer, books, tattoos, gyros, Glorilla and more beer: There’s a festival for just about everyone and everything in the coming months, it seems. • This means that A): You’re going to be busy — especially all you emos out there, with two big events in back-to-back weeks in October; and B): You’re going to need some guidance to fully maximize said festivalgoing. • Here’s where to eat, drink, rock and maybe get your knuckles inked up this fall:

September

Grab your overalls from the back of the closet, or maybe try to track down a pair of those giant pants from the “before” part of a weight-loss ad. You’re going to need some extra room in your britches when the San Gennaro Feast and the Great American Foodie Fest overlap.

The San Gennaro Feast once again promises dozens of food vendors serving up authentic Italian fare alongside carnival rides and entertainment. It’s scheduled for Sept. 17-21 at the M Resort (sangennarofeast.com).

You can also gorge on the offerings from food trucks and specialty food vendors next to carnival rides and games at the Great American Foodie Fest. It returns Sept. 19-21 at Desert Breeze Park (greatamericanfoodiefest.com).

The 52nd annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is set for Sept. 26-28 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church (lasvegasgreekfestival.com).

And give your stomach a break, unless you’re planning to get it inked, during the Las Vegas Tattoo Festival, Sept. 26-28 at the Expo at the World Market Center (lasvegastattoofestival.com).

Bavaria comes to the desert via Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas’ annual Oktoberfest celebration, running Sept. 5-Nov. 1. (hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest). Looking for more bier? Check out the three-day Oktoberfest takeover on Fremont Street, Sept. 19-21 (oktoberfestdtlv.com). Prost!

T-Mobile Arena will once again be turned into a giant, walk-in, 20,000-seat jukebox when the two-day hit parade that is the iHeart Radio Music Festival returns Sept 19-20. The event is known for its multigenre array of superstar acts, and this year’s lineup spans hip-hop (Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Glorilla), country (Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll), punk (The Offspring), pop (Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran), EDM (Diplo), classic rock (Sammy Hagar, Bryan Adams, John Fogerty) and more. If Parisian electro duo Justice brings their eye-blasting stage production, though, expect them to steal the show (iheart.com).

Bill Murray will be in the house with his band the Blood Brothers, meaning you just might hear the iconic actor — best known for his starring turn in “What About Bob?” — belt out Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” or other rock classics at the Big Blues Bender, where said group will be among dozens of acts performing around the clock Sept. 4-7 at the Westgate. (bigbluesbender.com).

Sadly, Americana/roots rock/jam band bacchanalia the Bender Jamboree won’t be returning in 2026, fest organizers have announced. This means you’ll have to party twice as hard this year to compensate for the downtime, which shouldn’t be hard considering the stacked bill headlined by The String Cheese Incident, performing six sets over three nights, alongside Moe., Leftover Salmon, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and many others Sept. 10-13 at the Westgate (benderjamboree.com).

The Rockabilly Barbie, Hellin Heels and Poppy Tart are just a few of the awesomely named talents coming to town for the Sin City Burlesque Festival at The Space LV on Sept. 5-6, where they’ll shimmy alongside locals Spinnin Shae, Emma D Lemma, Cierra Bliss and many more (sincityburlesquefestival.com).

It’ll be a good lineup for a good cause at Collabchella, the Collaboration Center’s first concert on Sept. 13, featuring local notables such as Zowie Bowie, DJ Brit Lee (the Golden Knight for the Golden Knights), DJ Joe Green (the music director/DJ for the Golden Knights and the Aces) and others. Held at the Collaboration Center, 8390 W. Windmill Lane, the event supports the nonprofit’s mission to amplify inclusion, independence and access to resources for Las Vegas’ disability community (collablv.org).

“Neon meets nostalgia” when the old-school soul/R&B revival fest Paradice debuts at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 27 with throwbacks Thee Sacred Souls, rising singer Rayvn Lenae, L.A. instrumentalists La Lom, R&B vocalist JMSN and Colombian psych rockers Balthvs (tickets.wethebeat.com).

October

An emo touchstone turns 20 with just about the biggest birthday party imaginable. Vegas’ own Panic! at the Disco will reunite to commemorate the 2005 release of their smash debut, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” by performing the album in its entirety at When We Were Young on Oct. 18-19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Another local act, pop rockers The Cab, will also get back together for the fest alongside big names such as Blink-182, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, Bad Religion and many more. (whenwewereyoungfestival.com).

Speaking of emo — of an older, more underground variety — Best Friends Forever serves as a sort of genome map of the genre, tracing the music’s DNA back to its essence. Returning for its second go-round at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 10-12, the fest this year boasts a rarities set from Jimmy Eat World, emo forebears Jawbreaker; a reunited Minus the Bear performing their sophomore album, “Menos el Oso,” in its entirety; coed indie rockers Rilo Kiley on their first tour in ages; a farewell show from Mineral and more.

The Las Vegas Book Festival, the largest literary event in Nevada, returns to the Historic Fifth Street School on Oct. 18 (lasvegasbookfestival.com). This year’s headliners include bestselling authors Taylor Jenkins Reid, Katherine Stewart, Tim Alberta, Jasmine Guillory and Julie Murphy.

Everyone, including allies, is welcome at the Las Vegas Pride Festival, Oct. 18 at the Desert Breeze Events Center (lasvegaspride.org).

The 13th annual Downtown Brew Festival, Oct. 25 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, promises more than 200 craft beers from more than 60 breweries (downtownbrewfestival.com).

Pinoy Festival Las Vegas, Oct. 10-12 at the Gold Coast, bills itself as the biggest Filipino festival Las Vegas has ever seen (pinoyfestlv.com).

The world’s biggest sky lantern festival returns with its biggest lineup yet as John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Rufus Du Sol headline Rise alongside Disclosure, Goose, Oliver Heldens and others Oct. 3-5 in the Mojave Desert a short drive south of the city (risefestival.com).

Get up, stand up for the return of Reggae Rise Up at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Oct. 3-5 with a lineup that ranges from hip-hop greats (Public Enemy, E-40 & Too Short) to a bevy of scene favorites (Rebelution, Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid) and many more (reggaeriseup.com).

Get in touch with your inner sexy sax player — we all have one — at the North Las Vegas Jazz Festival, which features a who’s who of R&B and smooth jazz acts, including Eric Benet, Stokley, Temptations Review, Kevin Ross, Blue Magic and numerous others Oct. 18-19 at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater (eventbrite.com).

November

Engines and amplifiers will be revved in unison when the music-meets-motorsports SEMA Fest speeds into the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 7 with an outdoor concert headlined by chameleonic rockers Queens of the Stone Age, hitting Vegas for the first time in over seven years, alongside the bluesy Black Crowes and the new wave-y Neon Trees (semafest.com).

While no performers have been announced yet, expect plenty of big names when the Neon City Festival comes back for year two at multiple venues downtown Nov. 21-23, considering that the inaugural lineup featured EDM heavy hitters Alison Wonderland and Seven Lions, pop punk favorites All-American Rejects, country singer Russell Dickerson and plenty more (neoncityfestival.com).

Unlimited samples from some of the valley’s top pizzerias are again on the menu for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival, Nov. 15 at The Industrial Event Space (vegaspizzafest.com).