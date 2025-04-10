Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) plays during the first period of an NHL h ...
Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault (81) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2025 - 9:22 am
 

SPORTS

Golden Knights vs. Predators

Jonathan Marchessault is coming home. The scrappy forward who left during the offseason will make his first appearance in T-Mobile Arena as a visitor as the Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators. Fittingly, it’s also Fan Appreciation Knight. Be there at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $99; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Carrie Underwood closes out her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre t ...
Carrie Underwood closes out her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre this weekend. (Denise Truscello)

MUSIC

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood opened the Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 1, 2021. Her “Reflections” residency, which was released as a Hulu concert special in January, comes to an end this weekend. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $55; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

England's Harry Kane applauds fans at the end of a World Cup qualifying soccer match between En ...
England’s Harry Kane applauds fans at the end of a World Cup qualifying soccer match between England and Latvia at Wembley stadium in London, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

SPORTS

UEFA viewing party

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, will present a viewing party for the quarterfinal match between Inter Milan and FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The viewing takes place in the beer garden with several big-screen televisions. Reservations: 702-853-2337.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Melvins and Napalm Death

Pioneers of grunge and grindcore, respectively, the Melvins and Napalm Death had mammoth impacts on the heavy music underground beginning in the mid-’80s — albeit at completely opposite speeds. The Melvins slowed things down to a pummeling crawl with their lugubrious riffing; Napalm Death blasted forth with high-velocity missives fast enough to cause windburn. They team up at 8 p.m. Saturday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; swandivelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

SHOPPING

Vintage Market Days

From Friday through Sunday, Vintage Market Days of Southern Nevada returns to the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The open-air market features vintage finds, upcycled antiques, clothing, food trucks, handmade items, home decor and more. All $2 water sales benefit programs from Nevada Fertility Advocates for people facing infertility challenges. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit vintagemarketdays.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Beabadoobee performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at ...
Beabadoobee performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Beabadoobee

Billion-streamed British singer-songwriter beabadoobee has likened her music to the comforting sensation of being draped in a warm blanket, a fitting description of her inviting, beatific indie pop. She hits town in support of her latest album “This Is How Tomorrow Moves” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $59.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson runs toward the end zone before scoring a touchd ...
Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson runs toward the end zone before scoring a touchdown during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPORTS

Knight Hawks’ home opener

In their fourth year, the Vegas Knight Hawks are looking to build on their breakthrough 2024 season that saw them make the Indoor Football League playoffs for the first time. They’ll do so with reigning MVP Ja’Rome Johnson at quarterback. The team’s home opener, against the San Diego Strike Force, is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Jens Kidman of MESHUGGAH performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposi ...
Jens Kidman of MESHUGGAH performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Meshuggah

Head-spinning Swedish prog-metal battering ram Meshuggah is the best live heavy band going these days. Care to argue otherwise? Go ahead, we can’t hear you anyway when we’ve got these dudes cranked to 10. They join forces with Cannibal Corpse and Carcass for a killer bill at 7 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Guest conductor Yaniv Segal will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic through Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and Audrey Kelley’s “Speakeasy: Vignettes of the Roaring Twenties.” Sara Davis Buechner guests on piano. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Writer-director Jonathan L. Bowen, left, talks with actor Jesse Metcalfe on the Las Vegas set o ...
Writer-director Jonathan L. Bowen, left, talks with actor Jesse Metcalfe on the Las Vegas set of “The Comic Shop.” (Kayla Bowen Photography)

MOVIES

‘The Comic Shop’

The owner (Jesse Metcalfe, “Desperate Housewives”) of a comic book shop takes an aspiring young artist under his wing in “The Comic Shop.” The movie, from Las Vegas-based writer-director Jonathan L. Bowen, was filmed in the valley. It’s available on digital platforms Friday.

Christopher Lawrence

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Entertainment