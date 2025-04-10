Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

SPORTS

Golden Knights vs. Predators

Jonathan Marchessault is coming home. The scrappy forward who left during the offseason will make his first appearance in T-Mobile Arena as a visitor as the Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators. Fittingly, it’s also Fan Appreciation Knight. Be there at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $99; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood opened the Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 1, 2021. Her “Reflections” residency, which was released as a Hulu concert special in January, comes to an end this weekend. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $55; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

UEFA viewing party

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, will present a viewing party for the quarterfinal match between Inter Milan and FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The viewing takes place in the beer garden with several big-screen televisions. Reservations: 702-853-2337.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Melvins and Napalm Death

Pioneers of grunge and grindcore, respectively, the Melvins and Napalm Death had mammoth impacts on the heavy music underground beginning in the mid-’80s — albeit at completely opposite speeds. The Melvins slowed things down to a pummeling crawl with their lugubrious riffing; Napalm Death blasted forth with high-velocity missives fast enough to cause windburn. They team up at 8 p.m. Saturday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; swandivelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

SHOPPING

Vintage Market Days

From Friday through Sunday, Vintage Market Days of Southern Nevada returns to the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The open-air market features vintage finds, upcycled antiques, clothing, food trucks, handmade items, home decor and more. All $2 water sales benefit programs from Nevada Fertility Advocates for people facing infertility challenges. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit vintagemarketdays.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Beabadoobee

Billion-streamed British singer-songwriter beabadoobee has likened her music to the comforting sensation of being draped in a warm blanket, a fitting description of her inviting, beatific indie pop. She hits town in support of her latest album “This Is How Tomorrow Moves” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $59.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Knight Hawks’ home opener

In their fourth year, the Vegas Knight Hawks are looking to build on their breakthrough 2024 season that saw them make the Indoor Football League playoffs for the first time. They’ll do so with reigning MVP Ja’Rome Johnson at quarterback. The team’s home opener, against the San Diego Strike Force, is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Meshuggah

Head-spinning Swedish prog-metal battering ram Meshuggah is the best live heavy band going these days. Care to argue otherwise? Go ahead, we can’t hear you anyway when we’ve got these dudes cranked to 10. They join forces with Cannibal Corpse and Carcass for a killer bill at 7 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Guest conductor Yaniv Segal will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic through Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F and Audrey Kelley’s “Speakeasy: Vignettes of the Roaring Twenties.” Sara Davis Buechner guests on piano. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘The Comic Shop’

The owner (Jesse Metcalfe, “Desperate Housewives”) of a comic book shop takes an aspiring young artist under his wing in “The Comic Shop.” The movie, from Las Vegas-based writer-director Jonathan L. Bowen, was filmed in the valley. It’s available on digital platforms Friday.

Christopher Lawrence