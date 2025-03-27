Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

THEATER

‘The Wiz’

Ease on down the road to The Smith Center for the latest entry in the Broadway Las Vegas Series. “The Wiz,” the 1974 musical spin on “The Wizard of Oz,” is touring for the first time in 40 years. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through April 3, with additional performances through April 6, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $34.50; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

College Basketball Crown

Las Vegas won’t host the Final Four until 2028, but a postseason tournament champion will be crowned here this April. The field for the inaugural College Basketball Crown consists of Arizona State, Boise State, Butler, Cincinnati, Colorado, DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tulane, Central Florida, USC, Utah, Villanova and Washington State. The first two rounds, set for Monday through April 3, will be played in the MGM Grand Garden, and the April 5 semifinals and April 6 finals will take place in T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $20; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DANCE

‘Dancing With the Stars Live!’

“Dancing With the Stars Live!” is bringing the ballroom to Las Vegas. The new live show stars Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold and special guests Stephen Nedoroscik and Chandler Kinney. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $56.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Tacos and Tamales Festival

The Tacos and Tamales Festival runs Friday through Sunday at Desert Breeze Event Center, 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, with tacos and tamales (including vegan), beer, tequila and Mexican cocktails, plus carnival rides, live music, lucha libre wrestling, and a people’s choice competition for best tacos and tamales. Tickets prices vary; tacosandtamaleslv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘The Conversation’

Of the many acclaimed roles in Gene Hackman’s legendary career, Harry Caul may have been the greatest. The surveillance expert is the heart and soul of “The Conversation,” the 1974 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola that won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for best picture at the Oscars. See it at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 5:15 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. April 3 at the Beverly Theater. Tickets start at $14; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Mayday

They’ve been called the Beatles of the Chinese-speaking world — that’s how big Taiwanese rockers Mayday have become over the course of their 18-year career. Also, their singer goes by the name of Monster, which is pretty cool no matter how you slice it. See them at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $84; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Aviators’ opener

Baseball is back. The Aviators start their season with a two-game home stand against the Reno Aces. Opening night comes with a fireworks display, and the second game features an Aviators scarf giveaway. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $17.55; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Kitty’s Vegas Rave Goes to Space

Felines, aliens and techno — if that combination of awesomeness doesn’t get you smiling, clearly there must be something wrong with your face. Grin until it hurts when Kitty’s Vegas Rave Goes to Space at 9 p.m. Friday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 South Rancho Drive. Tickets start at $19.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Pizza for a Purpose

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the Ability Center is holding its third annual Pizza for a Purpose fundraiser at Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta, 241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101. Fifty percent of sales during the event will be donated to the center, which provides fitness programs for people with disabilities.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Belphegor

Prepare for an evening of international bludgeoning when Austrian black metallers Belphegor team up with Russian folk metal troupe Arkona, Colorado tech death brutes Vale of Pnath and Vegas’ own Ancestor of Kaos. Bring a neck brace. The onslaught begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $38; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin