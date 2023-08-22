Sphere & now

Cutting-edge venue officially debuts on Las Vegas Strip

BY THE NUMBERS

It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world and is expected to provide a never-before-seen-or-heard immersive entertainment experience for Las Vegas audiences.

The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.

The venue will open Sept. 29 with a 17-performance run by rock band U2 with its “Achtung Baby” performance and on Oct. 6 will begin regular showings of “Postcard from Earth,” a film developed by Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky.

The project was developed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan.

More stories >
  • Image description
    The Sphere is seen, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
  • Image description
    Aerial view of the Sphere construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
  • Image description
    The Sphere at The Venetian is seen, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File) @chitosephoto
  • Image description
    The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully illuminated for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

336 feet: height

516 feet: width

17,500: seats

20,000: standing capacity

23: number of VIP suites

IT’S BIG – REALLY BIG

The Sphere is taller than other sphere-shaped buildings including the Montreal Biosphere, an environmental museum built for Expo 67 in Montreal, in 1967, and Avicii Arena, a performance venue and ice hockey arena, built in Stockholm, and opened in 1989. The Sphere is taller than the Statue of Liberty and the Sydney Opera House, but shorter than the Space Needle, the Washington Monument and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Building something unique

Before construction could begin, work crews had to excavate 110,000 cubic feet of dirt and caliche, drive 595 foundation piles up to 75 feet deep, and construct rings of steel and concrete in the shape of a dome. Costs climbed as the building went up, topping out at $2.3 billion.

⟵ DRAG IMAGES ⟶

  • Image

    December 17, 2019

  • Image

    December 23, 2019

  • Image

    January 23, 2020

  • Image

    March 3, 2020

  • Image

    May 13, 2020

  • Image

    August 14, 2020

  • Image

    September 29, 2020

  • Image

    October 16, 2020

  • Image

    May 5, 2021

  • Image

    May 5, 2021

  • Image

    August 23, 2021

  • Image

    September 30, 2021

  • Image

    February 9, 2022

  • Image

    March 20, 2023

  • Image

    April 2, 2023

Performance seating

Of the building's seven levels, the Sphere has four different seat sections for performances with flexible seating that can be removed at the stage level.

Image description

Sphere Immersive Sound, considered the world’s most advanced audio system and developed by Holoplot, a Berlin company, and Sphere Studios of Burbank, California, provides the world’s largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system that is expected to revolutionize immersive audio experiences.

The system consists of 1,600 permanently installed and 300 mobile Holoplot X1 Matrix Array loudspeaker modules and includes a total of 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers. The system uses Holoplot’s next-generation 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis technology to transform how audio is delivered in large-scale venues.

The system delivers controlled, consistent and crystal-clear concert-grade audio for audiences of up to 20,000 people, providing each audience member with a personalized listening experience whether sitting in the first or back row. The entire sound system is completely hidden behind Sphere's 160,000-square-foot interior LED display plane.

More stories >

Futuristic sound system

The Sphere uses a modular, steerable audio system that puts every guest in the “sweet spot.” Using state-of-the-art beam-forming technology, audio will be directed to specific locations in the bowl at a near-constant volume, immersing the audience in sound without the inconsistent acoustic coverage and blare of today’s performances. It delivers the quality of sound found in headphones without having to wear headphones.

Sound diagram

  1. Image description

    Steerable Sound Experience

    The sound system can generate multiple fields of customized sound simultaneously. Each field can have its own content and sound adjustments.

  2. Image description

    The sound system can focus each sound field down to small groups of people or even individual audience members.

  3. Image description

    Sound panels

    Sphere Immersive Sound utilizes Holoplot's Wave Field Synthesis capabilities, which enables audio to be directed to the listener so that it sounds close, even though the source may be far away.

  4. Image description

    Speakers

    The Sphere Immersive Sound system consists of 1,600 permanently installed and 300 mobile Holoplot X1 Matrix Array loudspeaker modules and includes a total of 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers.

  5. Image description

    Seats

    On 10,000 seats in the venue, patrons will be able to feel the sound as well as hear it, thanks to the haptic system built into most of the venue’s seats.

The world’s highest-resolution LED screen will dominate the interior of the Sphere, with a 4-acre interior screen that will surround the stage and audience to create a completely immersive visual environment.

At its highest point, the interior screen, the size of about four football fields, will tower 240 feet above the stage. The steel framework supporting the 160,000-square-foot screen and the 160,000-speaker Holoplot multilayered audio system weighs about 730 tons.

More stories >

Immersive visual experience

The Sphere will be home to the largest and highest-resolution media display on Earth. The screen will wrap up and around the audience with more than 160,000 square feet of screen — almost 4 acres. And it will have 16,000 x 16,000 resolution — 100 times better than the typical home television.

Image description

  • A typical movie theater screen

    The average movie theater screen has an area of 817 square feet — about 43 feet wide and 19 feet tall

    Image description

  • The typical IMAX theater screen

    The average IMAX screen has an area of 1,980 square feet — about 60 feet wide and 33 feet tall

    Image description

  • World’s largest movie screen

    The IMAX Theatre at the Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg, Germany, is currently the largest movie screen in the world with an area of 8,770 square feet — 127.2 feet wide and 68.8 feet tall. The IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour in Sydney, Australia, had been the largest screen with an area of 11,349 square feet but closed for renovations.

    Image description

  • The Sphere screen

    When it opens, the Sphere will have the largest screen at 160,000 square feet

    Image description

How the Sphere’s interior screen compares with other movie screens

When it opens, the Sphere will have the largest screen at 160,000 square feet

How the Sphere’s interior screen compares to other movie screens

Sphere provides plenty to see inside and out. The interior has a 4—acre LED screen — the size of four football fields — but the outside, known as the “exosphere,” is a massive programmable screen that can project images visible from miles away and debuted its capabilities July 4, 2023.

Bolting the high-definition screens to the exosphere took nearly a year to complete. Hundreds of 70-by-60-foot parallelogram-shaped panels with LED lighting were attached to the Sphere to produce a 580,000-square-foot spherical canvas. Overall, the exosphere has 1.2 million “hockey pucks” that encase 24 diodes each. Because the screen is programmable, the diodes can produce the illusion of movement or animation.

So far, Sphere has produced dazzling displays of planet Earth, the lunar landscape of the moon, a massive NBA basketball, an eerie eyeball, Americana and fireworks. It also has a “see-through” mode that makes the building appear invisible.

Sphere operators have promised a mix of artistic displays and paid advertising.

Ground was broken on the project in September 2018 with initial site preparations by the general contractor, Los Angeles-based multinational engineering firm AECOM in February 2019.

One of the biggest construction challenges was lifting a 170-ton steel compression ring into place in February 2021.

Crews brought in the 869-ton DEMAG CC-8800 crane, which could extend 580 feet high, to lift heavy steel components into the dome-shaped roof.

More stories >
  • Image description
    An interior view as construction continues during a tour of the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
  • Image description
    Construction at the Sphere at The Venetian is underway on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. The last piece of steel beam is placed atop the Sphere in a ceremony by contractors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
  • Image description
    Workers at the Sphere at The Venetian as the structure begins to take shape with the installation of massive roof trusses weighing more than 100 tons each in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
  • Image description
    The final beam is raised to be placed at the top of the Sphere at The Venetian during a topping-out ceremony at the entertainment venue in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

164,000: number of speakers

170 tons: weight of steel compression ring at top of Sphere

160,000 square feet: size of interior screen

580,000 square feet: size of exterior screen

16,000 x 16,000: resolution of interior screen

19,000 x 13,500: resolution of exterior screen

A CUTAWAY VIEW OF THE SPHERE’S INTERIOR

The Sphere will be home to the largest and highest-resolution media display on Earth. The screen will wrap over and around the audience with more than 160,000 square feet of screen — almost 4 acres. And it will have 16,000 x 16,000 resolution — 100 times better than the typical home television.

Product Image
Image description

Operations

Image description

Fly loft

Area above the stage for storage and operation of theatrical scenery and equipment.

Image description

Loading dock

Staging and marshaling area.

Image description

Theatrical stage area.

Image description

Basement

Under Stage Club, maintenance shop, green rooms, game room, multipurpose room, fitness room, storage, and service.

Image description

Seating

Most of the 17,500 seats within the Sphere have elevator access to lobby areas and then through corridors to each seat section.

Image description

Exosphere

The video exosphere is what lights up every evening with video images. It covers 580,000 square feet.

Image description

Main structure

The steel and concrete dome supports the interior screen and speaker array.

Image description

Movie screen

Image description

Sky Deck Lounge

The highest level of seating in the Sphere has a dedicated lounge called the Sky Deck Lounge.

Image description

Concourses

Concourses link elevator access to the seating areas. The Sphere has nine levels, including a basement.

Image description

Clubs

The company has not released details on club venues at the Sphere.

Image description

Suites

The Sphere has 23 VIP suites on the third and fifth levels. Details on suite availability and features have not been released by the company.

Retail

There will be retail sales of merchandise at the Sphere, but details have not been disclosed by the company.

Event Level

Eight layers of Sphere panels

There are hundreds of 70-by-60-foot parallelogram-shaped panels with LED lighting to produce the 580,000-square-foot spherical canvas. Each panel consists of eight layers including the outer LED display.

Pixels

Overall, the exosphere has 1.2 million circular “hockey pucks” that encase 24 diodes each. The screen is programmable so the lighting of the diodes can produce the illusion of movement or animation.