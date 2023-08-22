Sphere provides plenty to see inside and out. The interior has a 4—acre LED screen — the size of four football fields — but the outside, known as the “exosphere,” is a massive programmable screen that can project images visible from miles away and debuted its capabilities July 4, 2023.

Bolting the high-definition screens to the exosphere took nearly a year to complete. Hundreds of 70-by-60-foot parallelogram-shaped panels with LED lighting were attached to the Sphere to produce a 580,000-square-foot spherical canvas. Overall, the exosphere has 1.2 million “hockey pucks” that encase 24 diodes each. Because the screen is programmable, the diodes can produce the illusion of movement or animation.

So far, Sphere has produced dazzling displays of planet Earth, the lunar landscape of the moon, a massive NBA basketball, an eerie eyeball, Americana and fireworks. It also has a “see-through” mode that makes the building appear invisible.

Sphere operators have promised a mix of artistic displays and paid advertising.

Ground was broken on the project in September 2018 with initial site preparations by the general contractor, Los Angeles-based multinational engineering firm AECOM in February 2019.

One of the biggest construction challenges was lifting a 170-ton steel compression ring into place in February 2021.

Crews brought in the 869-ton DEMAG CC-8800 crane, which could extend 580 feet high, to lift heavy steel components into the dome-shaped roof.

