‘Thank you, thank you very much’: 5 Elvis landmarks in Las Vegas

It can be argued that the king of rock and roll is associated with Las Vegas almost as much as he is with his native Tupelo, Mississippi, or with Graceland in Memphis.

Elvis Presley kicked off a seven-year residency at the then-new International Hotel in 1969, belting out hits in front of more than 600 sold-out crowds.

In the years since, impersonators in iconic Elvis garb have abounded in the local wedding circuit, performance stages and international events in the so-called “entertainment capital of the world.”

For example, Formula One champion Max Verstappen even wore a Presley-inspired race suit when he won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

Here are a few Las Vegas landmarks Elvis aficionados can still visit.

Golden Steer Steakhouse

Presley was one of many famous diners who frequented The Golden Steer Steakhouse just off the north Strip.

“Before his shows, Elvis would often visit the Steer and dine in Booth 4,” according to the restaurant. “He would ask for a hamburger, and the Chefs would exclusively prepare it for him with the same trimmings we use for our meatballs.”

A restaurant booth continues to be named after Presley.

Wedding chapels

While Presley tied the knot in Las Vegas, the wedding didn’t take place at any of its iconic wedding chapels — at least not in real life.

Presley and Priscilla Presley wed at the since-demolished Aladdin Las Vegas property that made way for Planet Hollywood in 2007.

Presley, however, was filmed walking down the aisle at The Little Church of the West for his “Viva Las Vegas” movie.

The chapel has relocated twice since then, but the original building continues to stand and hold weddings near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

Other chapels offer Elvis-themed weddings, including Graceland Chapel, Elvis Chapel and The Little Vegas Chapel.

Elvis Presley Boulevard

Clark County renamed Riviera Boulevard to Elvis Presley Boulevard in 2017.

Six decades earlier, Elvis and Liberace participated in a photo shoot at the now-defunct Riviera hotel to promote the King’s first Las Vegas performance.

UNLV filming location

The site of the Barrick Museum at UNLV was once a gymnasium and dance studio where Elvis and Hollywood star Ann-Margret performed “C’mon Everybody” for the “Viva Las Vegas” blockbuster.

Westgate

Presley spent most of his time here at the International Hotel when in Las Vegas, later renamed to Las Vegas Hilton and currently known as Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

He lived there and performed 636 consecutive sold-out shows.

Presley’s legacy is immortalized by a bronze statue at the resort.

“Thanks to Elvis’ legacy, entertainment lives on at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino,” according to the company. “Liberace, Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner and many others have graced the International Theater stage at the resort throughout the years.”

In June, the resort premiered “The King Comes Home” tribute show at Westgate Cabaret.

