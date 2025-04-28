Sunset Station planning to add country bar, nightclub

Station Casinos has applied to the city of Henderson for a design review at Sunset Station to add a new country restaurant, bar and nightclub.

The operators of Station Casinos Inc. have applied to Henderson officials to amend the design of Sunset Station to add a Stoney’s Rockin’ Country restaurant, bar and nightclub.

In a letter to Henderson’s Community Development and Services Department, a Station representative is seeking a design review for the north side of the building to build a 3,710-square-foot covered patio attached to an area where the Sunset Station bingo hall is located.

Representatives of Station Casinos and the existing Stoney’s Rockin’ Country club in Las Vegas were not immediately available to provide details on plans.

It would become the second Stoney’s to be located at a Station property. Stoney’s North Forty is located at Santa Fe Station.

The 13,000 square-foot country bar at Santa Fe Station has room for line dancing, a stage for live performances, and a mechanical bull. The 2,300-square-foot outdoor louvered pergola has a central fireplace, a dedicated beer pong area, other interactive games and ample seating for socializing.

A cover letter to the city of Henderson said an outdoor patio enclosed with blackened steel panels, limestone finishes and wrought-iron gates would be added to the resort.

Station’s application indicated the new country bar and nightclub would use space currently operated as a bingo hall. There was no indication what would happen with the property’s live bingo games.

Another existing Las Vegas Stoney’s is located at Town Square and is open Thursday through Saturday nights. It regularly offers ladies’ nights on Thursdays, line dancing lessons nightly at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., and a mechanical bull used for competitions. The club routinely offers live country music by touring artists.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.