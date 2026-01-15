Zippy’s Hawaiian diner opening 4th location in the Las Vegas Valley

After taking years to arrive in Vegas, the chain has opened four stores in a little more than two years, the latest in Summerlin.

Get ready to slurp, Summerlin.

Zippy’s, the Hawaiian diner chain where Spam musubi, plate lunches and saimin noodles in dashi broth help anchor the menu, is debuting its fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley, at 10810 W. Charleston Blvd. in Summerlin. The new restaurant opens at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

The first Zippy’s in Vegas (and on the mainland) launched in October 2023 on Badura Avenue in the southwest to hula dancers, a blessing by a Hawaiian priest and a line of 200 people that began forming well before dawn. Fans had waited nearly five years for Zippy’s to arrive here.

In March 2025, a second Zippy’s opened on South Hualapai Way, also in the southwest, with appearances by Zippy’s executives, Hawaiian and Paiute cultural performances, and a spread of fried noodles, chili over rice, Korean fried chicken, malasadas, coconut cake and more for friends of the house. September 2025 saw Zippy’s arrive in Henderson, making store No. 3 in the valley.

Of note, the Summerlin Zippy’s will be in the same center as L & L Hawaiian barbecue.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.