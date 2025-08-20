Woman-led food fest leaves downtown Vegas for farm

The annual fundraiser celebrates Las Vegas women in food, mixology, hospitality and entertainment while raising money for women’s hospitality programs.

The picnic is leaving the alley. Tickets are on sale for Picnic in the Alley, the annual fundraiser that celebrates Las Vegas women in food, mixology, hospitality and entertainment. The event benefits the Women’s Hospitality Initiative, which provides training and advocacy for women in the food and drink industry.

For its first three years, the fundraiser was held in the Arts District. This year, it begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at GreenGale Farms, a family-owned farm, animal rescue and spot for outdoor gatherings at 6891 W. Elkhorn Road.

The female-focused fête features sweet and savory bites from more than a dozen women culinarians, including Kim Owens of Main St. Provisions, Myrhissa Bautista of SoulBelly BBQ and Jae Doan of Doanburi. There are also pours — brews, bubbles, cocktails and more — from leading beverage professionals, including Kat Thomas of Ada’s Food + Wine, Wyndee Forrest of CraftHaus Brewery and Jennifer Yim of Nichebycoqtale.

Jolene Mannina, the longtime Vegas tastemaker, and Sharee Bruscher, a high-profile event planner, founded Picnic in the Alley. Limited venue parking and no street parking. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $150. Purchase/details:picnicinthealley.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Cantina, sibling of the two El Dorado Cantina restaurants, is opening its second location Friday, at 6050 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 110, in Centennial Hills, as first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The new Cantina seats about 120 across 2,380 square feet and features a bar with 15 video slot machines, large-screen TVs and leather banquettes.

To celebrate the debut, The Cantina is offering 50 percent off all tacos, smash burgers and draft beers from Friday through Aug. 29. The restaurant serves 24 hours daily. Visit thecantina247.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Charleston Peak Winery, formerly known as Pahrump Valley Winery, is now open at 3810 Winery Road, Pahrump. Pahrump Valley Winery had been closed since January 2023 following a bankruptcy filing by its parent company the year before. Charleston Peak is now backed by Ernest Moody, the gaming creator and investor, with winemaker Steve Bowen overseeing the wine program.

Among the winery’s releases are whites, a red blend, a zinfandel rosé and an estate sparkling wine. Charleston Peak is also offering a menu designed by Amari Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar in UnCommons, including cheese and salumi boards with toasted focaccia and seasonal mostarda, beef and pork meatballs, focaccia panini and pizzas.

Charleston Peak’s tasting room has been redesigned. The tasting room is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Visit charlestonpeakwinery.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, SoulBelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., Suite 100, is presenting a pop-up featuring chef Lanny Chin, a “Chopped” episode champion in 2019, and chef Bruce Kalman, the James Beard Award-nominated owner of SoulBelly. The menu features pork belly ramen, dry ramen (not in soup), pork belly dumplings and Chin family egg rolls, a limited chef-driven barbecue menu from Kalman and bar service. Reservations encouraged at resy.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, with three Vegas locations, offers the Happiest Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with new appetizers, draft beers starting at $6, wines and white and red sangrias starting at $6, and signature cocktails starting at $7.

Through the end of the year, the restaurant is also offering Feasts for Four daily (except holidays) for dine-in, takeout, and for delivery ordered through dineatbuca.com. Feasts consist of garlic bread, choice of salad and choice of pasta for $40, and garlic bread, choice of salad, choice of pasta and choice of entrée for $49. Feasts feed four people.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is presenting its Bandanas & Barbecue Farm Table dinner, which is also a birthday celebration for co-owner Elizabeth Blau.

Chef Kim Canteenwalla, Blau’s husband and Honey Salt co-owner, and executive chef Warren Bernardino are sending out Southern comfort foods such as cowboy caviar, pulled pork sliders, barbecue chicken, Duroc St. Louis spareribs, creamed corn and more. The evening also features a welcome Cowboy Margarita and country singer Cali Tucker.

Cowboy casual dress with boots and hats is encouraged. Tickets: $80, plus tax and fees. Purchase: OpenTable.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sauvy Summer is in full pour at Azzurra Wine Bar, 314 S. Water St., Henderson, with rotating happy hour bites and beverages, including $8 glasses of Three Brooms sauvignon blanc, offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Selected last pour wines are $7 a glass nightly before closing. Follow @azzurrawinebar.

◆ ◆ ◆

From Aug. 27 through 31, Peacock Alley on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria is presenting Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea, a reimagining of classic afternoon tea that is inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”

The tea features nine themed items (sweet and savory), including Blue Egg Nest with egg salad, Red Queen Black Forest Cake and Un-Birthday Cupcake; special cocktails and playful teas; theatrical décor; photo opportunities; and a guest takeaway.

Cost: $64, $34 for children 12 and younger. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/PeacockAlleyLV for reservations.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.