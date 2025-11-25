Wisconsin burger chain headed to Las Vegas

The chain is famous for its ButterBurger that layers never-frozen beef, Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onion and house mayonnaise.

“A little slice of Wisconsin is taking root in the Neon Desert.”

That’s how Culver’s, the fast-casual chain founded more than 40 years ago in Wisconsin, is describing its planned move to Las Vegas. In a Monday LinkedIn post, a commercial real estate firm retained by the company said it was “actively seeking purchase opportunities for Culver’s as they expand into the Las Vegas market,” with the ideal site being 1 to 1.5 acres.

Neon has reached out to the real estate firm and the company for comment.

Culver’s, still based in Wisconsin, is famous for its ButterBurger (a registered trademark) that layers never-frozen beef, Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onion and house mayonnaise between toasted buns, lightly buttered. The menu also features cheese curds, salads, seafood, chicken tenders and sandwiches, grilled Reuben melts and other sandwiches, corn dogs, and frozen custard made throughout the day in several flavors and styles.

Culver’s has more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. The nearest Culver’s is in Bullhead City, Arizona, just across the Nevada state line. Visit culvers.com.

