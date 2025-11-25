site-bg-left
site-bg-right
A Double Deluxe ButterBurger from Culver's, the Wisconsin fast-casual chain. (Culver's)
A Double Deluxe ButterBurger from Culver's, the Wisconsin fast-casual chain. (Culver's)
Dining Out

Wisconsin burger chain headed to Las Vegas

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2025 - 4:12 pm
 

“A little slice of Wisconsin is taking root in the Neon Desert.”

That’s how Culver’s, the fast-casual chain founded more than 40 years ago in Wisconsin, is describing its planned move to Las Vegas. In a Monday LinkedIn post, a commercial real estate firm retained by the company said it was “actively seeking purchase opportunities for Culver’s as they expand into the Las Vegas market,” with the ideal site being 1 to 1.5 acres.

Neon has reached out to the real estate firm and the company for comment.

Culver’s, still based in Wisconsin, is famous for its ButterBurger (a registered trademark) that layers never-frozen beef, Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet red onion and house mayonnaise between toasted buns, lightly buttered. The menu also features cheese curds, salads, seafood, chicken tenders and sandwiches, grilled Reuben melts and other sandwiches, corn dogs, and frozen custard made throughout the day in several flavors and styles.

Culver’s has more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. The nearest Culver’s is in Bullhead City, Arizona, just across the Nevada state line. Visit culvers.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions