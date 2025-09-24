Win a gold bar as a new Indian restaurant opens in Las Vegas

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Vaghareli kichdi, a Gujarati stew of rice, lentils, vegetables and spices, front, and papadi de ...
Vaghareli kichdi, a Gujarati stew of rice, lentils, vegetables and spices, front, and papadi deep-fried dough, top left, from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
The bar and dining area of Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in th ...
The bar and dining area of Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
The lounge at Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado R ...
The lounge at Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
Appetizers from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado ...
Appetizers from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
Shrimp curry, left, and tandoor chicken from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sep ...
Shrimp curry, left, and tandoor chicken from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
The exterior of Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado ...
The exterior of Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
Indian regional specialties from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, ...
Indian regional specialties from Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
The foyer at Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ra ...
The foyer at Taste of Gujarat, an Indian restaurant opening Sept. 24, 2025, in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas. (CMD Media)
Dining Out

Win a gold bar as a new Indian restaurant opens in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Although it’s a coastal state, in western India along the Arabian Sea, Gujarat is famed for its vegetarian cooking, not for seafood (although some dishes do feature seafood and other animal proteins). That vegetarian tradition and other Gujarati foodways are celebrated at a Taste of Gujarat, a family-run restaurant opening Wednesday in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas.

Himanshu and Shuchi Patel are the husband-and-wife owners of the restaurant. Tarlikaben Patel, Himanshu Patel’s mother and a lifelong vegetarian cook, is joined in the kitchen by Nilam Patel, her niece and longtime culinary partner. Together, they send out a menu that leads with Gujarati standards.

Gujarat and beyond

There are surti stuffed potato patties with green chutney filling or khaman steamed chickpea flour cakes finished with fresh coriander and grated coconut or khandvi snacks made from rolled up chickpea flour, yogurt and ginger pancakes, to start.

There are main courses like undhiyu winter vegetables prepared in spices or a vaghareli kichdi stew of rice, lentils, vegetables and spices. Gujarati thali (the word for “plate”) are served on weekends, featuring round platters with a mix of dishes, condiments and flatbread.

Taste of Gujarat also features more broadly Indian dishes, like pani puri, samosas, masala dosa filled crêpes, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, biryani and curries. There are even a handful of Indo-Chinese dishes, originating with 19th century immigrants from China, like vegetable dumplings tossed in spicy soy-garlic sauce.

Win a gold bar

The restaurant, 9890 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 16-18, encompasses a main dining room, a private dining room, a full bar, and a hookah lounge open Fridays and Saturdays after 10 p.m. To mark the Taste of Gujarat launch, guests who spend at least $100 or more through Nov. 8 will receive an entry to the raffle of a gold bar. The drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

The restaurant hours, for its opening period, are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays for lunch, 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for dinner, and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays for dinner. Visit tasteofgujaratlv.com, follow @tasteofgujaratlv or call 702-291-8011.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions