Will Giada still have a home at Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas?

The restaurant from celebrated chef and culinary personality Giada De Laurentiis marked its 10th anniversary atop soon-to-rebranded Cromwell last fall.

The lemon spaghetti stays in the picture. At least for now.

When word emerged last week that The Cromwell hotel on the Strip would become the Vanderpump Hotel, in partnership with restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, many Las Vegas restaurant watchers immediately wondered: What about Giada?

The restaurant, from celebrated chef and culinary personality Giada De Laurentiis, marked its 10th anniversary atop the property last fall with, among other things, the chef demonstrating signature coils of lemon spaghetti.

The restaurant and its choice location, at East Flamingo Road and the Boulevard, where Formula One drivers roar by, is easily the most distinctive aspect of The Cromwell, a property without a distinctive brand.

The announcement of the Vanderpump Hotel said the restaurateur would refresh reception, the front desk and the casino floor; introduce a new lounge; and redesign all guest rooms and suites. The announcement also said the hotel would feature furnishings fashioned specifically for the project by Vanderpump’s design firm.

A room of her own? Or not.

But no mention of Giada restaurant.

Vanderpump has already opened four Vegas spots with Caesars Entertainment: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas, Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe, and the new Pinky’s by Vanderpump in the Flamingo.

Wouldn’t Vanderpump want to replace Giada with a restaurant concept of her own, especially at a hotel bearing the Vanderpump name? It’s a fair question to pose.

When asked, a representative for Caesars summarized the high points of the announcement, then said, “No other changes are planned at this time.”

Which suggests early plans call for Giada to stay put. And perhaps contractual arrangements with Caesars prevent Giada from being replaced at all, at least right away. Or perhaps it’s just going to be turned into a speakeasy, because Vegas doesn’t have enough of those, right?

Who knew lemon spaghetti could be so exciting?

