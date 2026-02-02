Where to watch the 2026 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

From free events to viewing packages, venues around the Las Vegas Valley are offering several ways to cheer on either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks.

The Las Vegas Valley has no shortage of Super Bowl party options for football fans.

Here are some Las Vegas Valley watch parties offering food, drinks and giveaways, while the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks compete for the Lombardi Trophy at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.

Strip

Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers viewing packages at Caesars Race & Sportsbook; and table packages at Vista Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Montecristo Cigar Bar (caesars.com/events/superbowl). Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar features cocktails, buckets of beer, its caviar bar and more, with guaranteed seating with a $125 per person minimum spend (caspianslv.com). Terraza by Cafe Americano offers unlimited domestic beers and unlimited snacks from the special Big Game menu for $150 per person. For reservations, call 702-650-5921 (cafeamericano.com).

Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers specialty cocktails and game-day bites starting at 2 p.m. For reservations, visit cliquelv.com.

The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers viewing packages at Caesars Sportsbook, Interlude and Bound Cocktail Lounge. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Gordon Ramsay Burger offers a viewing package with unlimited beer, house wine and well cocktails and a $75 food credit, starting at $200. Table packages are available at Caesars Sportsbook Fan Zone. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Fontainebleau, 2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, hosts a free viewing party in the BleauLive Theater. Food and beverage options purchased from The Promenade are allowed inside the venue. Doors open at 2 p.m.; an RSVP is encouraged. LIV Nightclub offers free entry to its viewing party with food and beverage available for purchase; seating is available by reservation only. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Happy Camper at Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers an all-you-can-eat package and open bar from 3 p.m. until the end of the third quarter for $175; reservations are required. fslv.com

Harrah’s, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers an open bar package and a seat at the Piano Bar starting at $115; Carnaval Court’s experience with an open bar starts at $90; The Lounge features seating packages starting at $200; and packages are also available at Caesars Race & Sportsbook starting at $125. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Horseshoe Las Vegas, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering a viewing package at Indigo Lounge starting at $160. Flavortown Sports Kitchen offers an all-you-care-to-eat and drink package starting at $225. caesars.com/events/superbowl

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, table packages provide entry starting at 1:30 p.m. for the Restaurant & Bar and B Side Lounge, with food-and-beverage table minimums starting at $175. The Music Hall offers reserved table seating, an unlimited buffet experience, and an all-you-can-drink package starting at $157.97. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

HyperX Arena at Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a premium seat with an open bar featuring liquor, beer and wine through the third quarter for $165; table options are available. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. hyperxarenalasvegas.com

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a free viewing party hosted by comedian Vicki Barbolak with giveaways, and food and drink specials at 3:30 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m., at the Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features Caesars Sportsbook offering seating and packages. Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar offers unlimited beer, house wine and well cocktails, and a $50 food credit starting at $150. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features Cabo Wabo Cantina offering a tailgate-style buffet and unlimited premium open bar package with guaranteed group seating inside the cantina, $250 (cabowabocantina.com). And, Nacho Daddy offers unlimited food and drinks with packages starting at $100 (nachodaddy.com)

Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features seating packages starting at $275 at Caesars Race & Sportsbook. Table packages are also available at Montecristo Cigar Bar. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Planet Hollywood, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers VIP seating at Ringer Bar and Caesars Race & Sportsbook starting at $180. Glass Bar offers table packages starting at $100. caesars.com/events/superbowl

Play Playground at Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a 3-hour open bar featuring well drinks, beer and wine and a 3-hour, unlimited play pass for $79. playplayground.com

Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers an all-inclusive food and beverage package starting at $200; doors open at 2:30 p.m. propereatslasvegas.com

Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a viewing package at Carversteak starting at $195 (carversteak.com). Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge has themed drinks and menu packages with tables starting at $175, and reservations can be made online (gatsbysvegas.com). Eight Lounge has cocktail and cigar pairings and offers patio seating starting at $100, with indoor seating starting at $150 (eightloungelv.com). Viewing packages are also available at Zouk Nightclub, Alle Lounge on 66, DawgHouse Saloon, RedTail and Famous Foods Street Eats. rwlasvegas.com

Sahara, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a viewing party at Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar for $250 plus fees (includes a $250 food and beverage credit. The Pool offers an open bar from noon until halftime for $135 ($165 includes food stations). saharalasvegas.com

The Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers viewing parties at PT’s Wings & Sports and the View Lounge with the all-you-can-eat Tailgate Buffet, seating begins at noon and packages start at $94. thestrat.com

The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers experiences at the Prestige Club Lounge and Yahoo Sportsbook (venetianlasvegas.com); Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer offers seating packages starting at $159 (email events@blacktaplv.com); Juliet Cocktail Room seating starts at $200 per person, includes food and beverage package (julietcocktailroom.com); Electra Cocktail Club, doors open at 2 p.m. and seating starts at $200 per person, includes food and beverage package (electracocktailclub.com)

Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers viewing parties at Allegro for $325, which includes alcoholic beverages and an all-you-can-eat menu, and The Buffet offers unlimited visits to its seafood spectacular for $275 (reservations from 1:30 p.m.). Table reservations for the viewing party at Intrigue are available at wynnsocial.com. wynnlasvegas.com

Off-Strip

Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango, 6915 S. Durango Drive, offers reserved seating packages with an all-you-can-eat feast starting at $150, beginning at 2 p.m. belaireloungelv.com

Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, seating begins at 2 p.m., with guests able to reserve a spot with a $135 food-and-beverage minimum per person. Also offers Big Game Squares with the purchase of any qualifying shareable item for prizes. Reservations are recommended. borrachavegas.com

Circa, 8 Fremont St., offers viewings at Stadium Swim (tickets start at $125), in the Sportsbook (tickets start at $500) and a private viewing experience. circalasvegas.com

Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, offers an all-you-can-eat buffet and Crafthaus tap takeover for $60 per person. Admission includes two drink tickets for selected draft beers and select drinks, and will also serve as entries for prizes awarded at the end of each quarter and at the end of the game. Additional drinks and raffle tickets will be available for $6 each or three for $15. doublezeropie.com

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., offers all-you-can-drink beer, margaritas, palomas and vodka drinks and food specials throughout the park 3:30-6:30 p.m., tickets start at $40. downtowncontainerpark.com

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., the free 21-and-older event features bleacher seating on a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only on Third Street. Table seating is available to reserve for a beverage minimum starting at $100. dlvec.com

Ellis Island, 4250 Koval Lane, the Front Yard offers unlimited food and drinks 2:30-7:30 p.m., tickets start at $250. The Deck Rooftop Bar offers an all-inclusive package with bar seats starting at $250. ellisislandcasino.com

Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St., offers an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $119.22. downtowngrand.com

General Admission at UnCommons, 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., standing-room tickets start at $100, include an all-you-can-eat, chef-curated buffet and one drink ticket; table, bar and patio seating will include the buffet and two drink tickets, starting at $150 per person. For reservations, call 725-780-1098. generaladmissionlv.com

Gold Spike, 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, viewing package includes reserved seating, a raffle ticket, premium open bar and a tailgate buffet from 1:30-5:30 p.m.; tickets start at $140. goldspike.com/biggame

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, offers an open bar and all-you-can-eat feast from 12:30 p.m. until the end of the game. Seating starts at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance tickets start at $185 (tickets at the door start at $215). hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Holsteins Shakes & Buns, 1216 S. Main St., starting at 2 p.m., offers game viewing and a menu that includes the limited-time classic lobster roll for $27. holsteinsburgers.com

Illuminarium at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, offers a viewing party with seating and a buffet from 2:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125. area15.com

M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a watch party at the Patio, doors open at 3 p.m. Raiders Tavern & Grill offers a viewing party with a buffet 2-9 p.m., $95 for adults, $45 for ages 2-10. themresort.com

Mas Por Favor, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, offers endless tacos and a bottomless beer and margaritas package from 3-6 p.m. for $75 per person; it also offers $5 house cocktails in the speakeasy. masporfavorlv.com

Mijo Modern Mexican at Durango, 6915 S. Durango Drive, offers the “Taco Platter” for $60 with an assortment of asada, chicken, carnitas and shrimp tacos, and the “Tailgate Platter” for $65, with stadium-style favorites, starting at 2:30 p.m.; $85 food and beverage minimum per person. mijomexican.com

Nacho Daddy offers unlimited food and drinks at the following locations: 121 N. 4th St. (packages starting at $85) and 3561 St. Rose Parkway (packages starting at $70). nachodaddy.com

Plaza, 1 Main St., offers a viewing party in the Sierra Ballroom (doors open at 2 p.m.) with a stadium food buffet, unlimited buckets of beer, cash bar and William Hill satellite betting stations, tickets start at $153; the VIP Viewing Party in the showroom has an open bar through the end of the game and an upscale food buffet that offers new selections throughout the game, tickets start at $331. A free football-themed tailgate party with games, drinks, photo ops, and music will be noon-2 p.m. at the Carousel Bar. plazahotelcasino.com

PT’s Taverns locations offer food and drink specials, including pint specials of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra for $3, loaded bacon cheeseburger tots for $9 and jackpot nachos for $13. True Rewards Members play Big Game Squares leading up to the game, and all fans will have a chance to take home prizes. For a list of locations, visit ptstaverns.com.

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., offers sportsbook viewing starting at $75; Red Rock Lane offers lane packages starting at $199. And, Lucky Bar offers viewing packages starting at 2 p.m. redrockresort.com

Regal Cinebarre Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., offers $5 food and drink specials, giveaways and more, at 3:30 p.m. (seating starts at 2:30 p.m.). To reserve a seat, purchase a $100 Regal gift card through a theatre manager; the card can be used for food and beverage purchases or used later at any Regal theatre. regmovies.com

Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, offers tailgate-style food and drink specials at the all-ages watch party at Rio Event Stage, free admission; doors open at 2:30 p.m. riolasvegas.com

Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.: general admission tickets start at $75, and indoor table reservations start at $300, including buffet-style dining and à la carte drinks. tickets.rougeroomlv.com

Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, offers free admission to the Centennial Ballroom’s viewing party; doors open at 2 p.m. The Sports Bar Lounge offers an all-you-can-drink package from 1 p.m. to the end of the game, starting at $100. Stallone’s offers specials throughout the game. santafestation.com

Silver Sevens, 4100 Paradise Road, features all-you-can-eat-and-drink, drawings and prizes, doors open at 2:30 p.m., $60. silversevenscasino.com

Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, offers limited-time, themed cocktails available at all casino bars, each priced at $10. silvertoncasino.com

South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting a free viewing party in the Grand Ballroom Exhibit Hall — Napa for ages 21 and older. Betting windows, self-betting kiosks and food and drink specials will be available. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. southpointcasino.com

Topgolf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane, offers watch party experiences 2:30-7:30 p.m.; prices vary. topgolf.com/biggamelv

Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road, offers all-you-can-eat game day favorites and all-you-can-drink draft beer 3-6:30 p.m. in the ballroom, tickets start at $79 in advance ($89 starting Feb. 6). Starting at 2:30 p.m., Pub 365 offers an all-you-can-eat-and-drink beer package starting at $110 ($140 includes well liquors). eventbrite.com; tuscanylv.com

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, offers a bottomless buffet package (with a “nacho waterfall,” chicken wings, pretzel bites and more) for $45 and a bottomless drink package (select wines, spirits and beers) for $45 starting at 2:30 p.m. vicslasvegas.com

Westgate, 3000 Paradise Road, starting at 1 p.m., the International Theater hosts a free watch party with food and drink specials and giveaways; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Free viewing will also be available at the International Bar. The SuperBook is also offering a watch party along with a selection of reserved seating options available for purchase. westgatelasvegas.com