Where to dine out in Las Vegas for Mother’s Day brunch

Specials, prix fixe menus and buffets at 40 restaurants on and off the Strip.

Here are some suggestions in Las Vegas for celebrating the mother(s) in your life at brunch on Mother’s Day, May 11.

This holiday is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year, so reservations are typically required. The list below is not comprehensive and does not include dinner-only service.

Off the Strip

Ada’s Food + Wine, 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 120, in Tivoli Village, is featuring a multicourse brunch with yogurt parfaits, pastries, spring pea salad, truffled soft scrambled eggs, shakshuka, pancake stacks, crisp potatoes and a mom-osa, from noon to 4 p.m., $60, with the whole table participating.

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu, with choice of six main courses, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $55.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Decatur: Sourdough Café is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (bistro steak with Worcestershire glaze), from 11 a.m., $17.99.

Aroma Latin American Cocina, 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is showcasing an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet with fresh fruit, deviled eggs, fried plantains, ceviche, pancakes, Mexican shakshuka, baked desserts, free mimosas for moms, nonalcoholic beverages and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (two-hour limit), $60.

El Cortez: Siegel’s 1941 is serving a free mimosa or dessert with the purchase of any entrée, from 7 a.m.

Emerald Island: Emerald Island Grille is celebrating with a three-course prix fixe menu (beef Wellington or Maine lobster Thermidor), from 1 p.m., $24.99.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering specials — burrata with prosciutto di Parma ($24), ricotta and spinach ravioli ($36), lemon risotto with colossal prawn ($48), spaghetti fra diavolo with lobster tail ($72), surf and turf with filet and lobster tail ($98) — from noon.

Gold Coast: Cornerstone is presenting a three-course prix fixe menu (broiled filet of beef and two shrimp), from 11 a.m., $65 (includes a glass of red or white wine).

Green Valley Ranch: Borracha Mexican Cantina is serving specials — shrimp cocktail ($16), New York Steak ($41), strawberry flan cake ($13) — from 11 a.m. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is serving limoncello pancakes with lemon curd ($14), along with bottomless Whispering Angel Rosé ($29), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is celebrating with specials — cream of asparagus soup ($9.50), baked brie ($20), sautéed chicken breast with lemon sauce and vegetables ($29), crêpes with fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream ($14), German lemonade with lager and vodka ($16) — from 11 a.m.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is showcasing specials — Dutch baby pancake with grilled peaches and whipped cream ($18) and a bottle of Madre prosecco ($75) — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

JW Marriott: Market Place Buffet is presenting a spread with items such as seafood bisque, lobster frittata, saffron mussels, pineapple-glazed ham, cinnamon roll bread pudding and more, from 10 a.m., $64.99 adults, $34.99 children 10 and younger.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., in Boca Park, is sending out unlimited brunch dishes, among them buttermilk pancakes and chicken fried steak, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $49.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Downtown Summerlin, is celebrating with bottomless mimosas or margaritas for moms with the purchase of an entrée, from 11 a.m. May 10 and 11.

Lemon Tree Cafe & Market, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 150, is offering choice of three tea sandwiches, three mini pastries and three teas, from 2 to 5 p.m. May 10 and 11, $34.95, $20 additional for bottomless sparkling wine. Required reservations: 725-205-2323.

Main Street: Garden Court is featuring a buffet, including a prime rib carving station, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $44 adults, $22 children 4 to 10, free children 3 and younger.

Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is showcasing a tea sandwich station, a crêpe and pancake display, a seafood display, a bloody mary bar and more, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $52.99 adults, $25.99 children 3 to 11.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive, Downtown Summerlin, is serving moms a free mom-osa with the purchase of an entrée, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainbow Club: Triple B Restaurant is celebrating with a three-course prix fixe menu (slow-roasted prime rib or bacon-crusted baked lobster tail), from 1 p.m., $24.99.

Silverton: Sundance Grill sending out specials — seared beef medallions with sides and choice of soup or salad ($34), lemon blueberry cake with vanilla ice cream ($9) — from 11 a.m. Twin Creeks Steakhouse is sending out specials — smoked salmon board with accoutrements ($22), heirloom cherry tomato gazpacho ($16), crab cake Benedict ($32), aged 22-ounce cowboy ribeye ($72), caramelized pineapple ring with coconut rum ice cream ($12) — from noon.

South Point: Baja Miguel’s is featuring a three-course prix fixe menu (carne asada with shrimp or grilled Baja branzino), from 11 a.m., $27.95 (includes margarita or glass of wine). Garden Buffet is featuring an all-day menu (limited breakfast items from 8 to 11 a.m.), with salad bar, seafood selections, carving station, cooked-to-order dishes, desserts and more, from 8 a.m., $35.95 (includes two glasses of wine, beer, sparkling wine or sangria per guest from 11 a.m.).

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, in Symphony Park, is showcasing six specials, including ham and cheese or Florentine quiche ($25) and crab Benedict ($30), plus a free mimosa for moms, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (live jazz from 1 to 3 p.m.).

On the Strip

Aria: Bardot Brasserie is featuring a menu of seven dishes, including avocado and asparagus and Michael Mina’s lobster pot pie, from 9 a.m., $16 to $129.

Bellagio: Michael Mina is sending out a three-course prix fixe menu, with six choices for first and main courses and three for dessert, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $120.

Caesars Palace: Bacchanal Buffet is presenting more than 250 dishes across 10 cooking experiences, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10 and 11, $86.99 adults, $48.99 children 4 to 10. Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay is presenting dishes — among them croque monsieur ($24), croque madame ($26), gnocchi gratin ($32), steak frites ($49) — from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 10 and 11.

The Cosmopolitan: STK Steakhouse is offering a bottomless brunch with fruits and pastries, meats and cheeses, seafood, a host of brunch dishes such as buttermilk pancakes and fried chicken, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $69

Fashion Show: Emmitt’s Vegas is presenting a buffet with breads for the table, seafood and sushi station, cold and hot selections, carving station and dessert, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $95, $125 with bottle of prosecco. Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is presenting its churrasco experience with 18 selections from the grill carved tableside, along with a salad bar encompassing 45-plus items, from 11:30 a.m., $75.

Flamingo: Havana 1957 is offering specials — smoked salmon omelet ($26), skirt steak and eggs ($32) — until 3 p.m., as well as mimosa, bellini and rossini cocktails ($10 each), from 11 a.m. Pinky’s by Vanderpump is offering dishes — sexy cinnamon rolls ($18.95), loaded tots ($16.95), a Bloody Hell bloody mary with jalapeño vodka ($24.95) — from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. May 10 and 11.

Fontainebleau: La Fontaine is combining a brunch buffet (fresh fruit, pastries, fish and seafood, cheeses, charcuterie and more) with a choice of an à la carte dish (soufflé pancakes and omelette Parisienne among them), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $135 adults, $69 children 11 and younger.

Fours Seasons: Veranda is featuring a brunch buffet, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., $155 adults, $78 children 12 and younger.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is sending out specials — chicken waffle sliders ($22), smoked salmon Benedict ($26), olive oil cake ($12), bottomless mimosas ($30) — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MGM Grand: MGM Grand Buffet is showcasing a carving station and about a dozen additional selections, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., $43.99, $19.99 children 5 to 11, $17.99 additional for all-you-can-drink beverages. Hakkasan is showcasing an endless dim sum brunch, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $58.

Miracle Mile Shops: Pampas is offering a brunch with sweet-and-salty grazing board ranging from cheeses to mini bundt cakes, salad station, bagel bar, banana bread, French toast, omelet station and more, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $35.

Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is presenting a three-course prix fix menu, including choices like lobster eggs Benedict, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $69. Vanderpump à Paris is presenting Le Brunch dishes — among them crab croquette Benedict ($39.95); a signature birdcage filled with croissants, house biscuits and accoutrements ($39.95); and a Vanderpump take on a bloody mary ($22.95) — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 9 through 11.

Park MGM: La Pizza & La Pasta in Eataly is serving specials — artichoke and radicchio salad ($23), beef gnocchi with lobster ($39), bottomless bellinis ($35 for 1½ hours) — from 11 a.m. Primrose is serving a three-course prix fixe menu, with four choices for first and main courses and a dessert, from 7 a.m., from $55. Three à la carte specials, including a croque madame, are also being served, from $12 to $20.

Planet Hollywood: Caramella is featuring a boundless brunch, with dishes such as frittata al forno and chicken Caesar eggs Benedict, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $55, $39 additional for boundless mimosas and bloody marys.

The Shops at Crystals: Bar Centro is celebrating with a tea party featuring sweet and savory items, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $45.

63 CityCenter: Ocean Prime is offering its jazz brunch on the terrace, with mimosa bottle service, chilled seafood, starters, soups and salads, sushi, sandwiches, seafood main courses, brunch standards such as short rib surf and turf, and more, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., from $19.

The Strat: Top of the World is featuring a free sparkling wine welcome, omelet station, carving station and more, from 9 a.m. 2 to p.m., $129 adults, $39 children 7 and younger.

The Venetian: Buddy V’s Ristorante is offering a buffet with at least seven stations, plus omelettes and griddled items for the table, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $75 adults, $35 children younger than 10, $25 all-you-can-enjoy domestic beers, wines by the glass, brunch cocktails (two-hour limit). Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar is offering a tea created by chef Keris Kuwana, with tea sandwiches, fresh scones, petits fours and fine teas, plus live violin, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $75.

Waldorf Astoria: Peacock Alley is serving afternoon tea featuring curates provisioned with tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones and pastries, plus choice of seasonal loose-leaf tea, with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., from $64.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway has added dishes to its butler-style tray-passed brunch. They are a mini egg frittata with roasted tomato and Gouda, avocado crostini with pickled red onion and sesame, brown sugar pecan waffle, and a hearts of palm and artichoke salad with garbanzo beans. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10 and 11, $54, with bottomless drinks an additional $34.

