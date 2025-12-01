Where to dine out in Las Vegas for Christmas Eve and Christmas

Here are some suggestions for restaurants serving prix fixe menus, à la carte specials or other offerings.

If you’ve decided to give the gift of a clean kitchen — aka dining out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day — here are some suggestions for restaurants serving prix fixe menus, à la carte specials or other offerings. Reservations are typically required.

Off the Strip

Aliante: MRKT Sea & Land is presenting a two-course prix fixe menu with a choice of wagyu ribeye cap or Sicilian sea bass, and a choice of white chocolate cheesecake or candy cane crème brûlée, for $85, from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Arizona Charlie’s: River Rock Pizza & Pasta is showcasing a three-course prix fixe menu (house salad, cioppino, chocolate pecan pie) for $25.99 from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Sourdough Café and Bakery is showcasing a three-course prix fixe menu (house salad, filet with sautéed garlic shrimp, pumpkin cheesecake), for $25.99, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Cannery: Carve Prime Rib is serving a two-course prix fixe menu with choice of prime rib and shrimp scampi or New York strip steak and lobster, and pumpkin Basque cheesecake, for $68, from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Durango: Mijo Modern Mexican is featuring dishes such as tamales filled with chicken, tomatillo salsa verde and queso fresco ($20); tamales filled with slow-cooked shredded beef, guajillo salsa roja and cotija cheese ($26); and red velvet tres leches cake with horchata ice cream ($15), from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is serving a prix fixe four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes, with a plated trio for the first course, seafood salad for the second, a choice of third course, and a choice of dessert, for $125, from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enotica is sending out specials — mushroom and winter truffle carpaccio ($22), mezze rigatoni with sausage ragù ($31), branzino with cavolo nero kale and mussel jus ($52), Tuscan prime rib with roasted garlic ($62), torta Caprese topped by candied pine nut brittle ($16) — from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is offering specials — potato and frankfurter soup ($9.50), breaded and fried brie with salad bouquet ($19.50), roasted quarter duck with potato dumplings ($35), Christmas dessert sampler ($14), glühwein with Christmas spices ($10) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The restaurant is offering beef goulash soup ($9.50) and the fried brie, duck with dumplings, dessert sampler and glühwein, at the same prices as Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Silverton: Mi Casa Grill Cantina is presenting specials — costillas braised bone-in short ribs ($60), robalo grilled sea bass with winter squash and crisp potato ($45) — from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse is presenting specials — octopus croquettes ($22), whole seared branzino ($58), an Ornament dessert made from white chocolate mousse, cookie butter crunch and spiced cake ($12) — from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 3 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25. The specials are also being presented as a three-course prix fixe menu, for $90, during these same hours.

Suncoast: William B’s Steakhouse is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with choice of pumpkin coconut bisque or romaine lettuce hearts salad, choice of roasted prime ribeye or Dover sole (both with sides), and dessert finale of crisp meringue filled with chocolate graham cracker mousse, for $89 (includes glass of Boyd 50th Anniversary cabernet sauvignon), from 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 25.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: One Steakhouse is showcasing a shrimp fra diavolo special (jumbo prawns, Calabrian chilis, tagliolini), for $39, from 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

On the Strip

The Cosmopolitan: Amaya Modern Mexican is offering featured dishes — traditional pozole ($16), tamales filled with chicken, green tomatillo salsa and Oaxaca cheese ($32), arroz con leche rice pudding ($16) — from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Fashion Show: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is serving its 18 selections from the grill, carved tableside, plus a salad bar featuring more than 45 salads and sides, for $77, from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

The Strat: Chi Asian Kitchen is sending out specials — grilled prawn and glass noodle salad with ginger XO dressing ($24), miso-glazed Chilean sea bass with steamed rice and bok choy ($52), chiffon cheesecake with mixed berry compôte ($14) — from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Top of the World Steakhouse is sending out specials — baked ricotta with pear and serrano compôte ($21), beef tenderloin Bourguignon with parmesan potato purée ($87), peppermint Yule log ($6), Caymus Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon ($33 a glass) — from 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

The Venetian: Bouchon is showcasing a three-course prix fixe menu with choice from among three starters (including pan-seared foie gras), choice from among four main courses (including sautéed monkfish with seafood), and choice from among three desserts (including chocolate bûche de noël), for $140, $75 additional wine pairings, from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Gjelina is showcasing a four-course prix fixe menu with a choice from among two first and second courses, a choice from among three third courses (including bone-in dry-aged ribeye), and a choice from among two desserts, for $120, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano is showcasing specials — three chicory salad ($18), linguine with clams ($33), poached Icelandic cod ($45), spiced apple pie ($19) — from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway is presenting a scallop ceviche special (Taylor Bay scallops, sea bean, tomato, micro coriander), for $26, from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

Pisces Bar & Seafare is presenting wagyu Strip Wellington with porcini mushrooms, truffle sauce and celery purée, for $95, from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

SW Steakhouse is presenting specials — garganelli pasta with duck ragù ($28), red wine-aged Snake River Farms New York strip steak ($165), bûche de noël ($18) — from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

