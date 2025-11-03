Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

Restaurants are offering special dishes and prix fixe menus if you’ve decided to skip the shopping, cooking, serving and dirty dishes this year.

It’s the annual turkey tussle, so to speak. Cooking at home? Dirty dishes ensue, but so do leftovers. Dining out? There are no leftovers, but also no shopping, cooking, cleanup or potential turkey triage. Drunken relatives? They’re a possibility either way.

If you’ve decided to dine out, here are some options for restaurants making fare of fowl (and much more) with à la carte dishes, prix fixe menus or dinner plates on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. Reservations made well in advance are typically required. This listing will be updated as the holiday approaches.

Off the Strip

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 300, and 3019 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson, is sending out a prix fixe menu of mesquite-smoked turkey breast, choice of another sliced meat (chicken, hot link, pulled pork, brisket or tri tip), choice of two sides, soft drink and dessert, for $27.27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Circa: Barry’s Downtown Prime is serving a dinner of roast turkey (white and dark meat), gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing and baby carrots, for $79; roasted prime rib with jus, creamy horseradish and a black pepper popover, for $89; and à la carte butternut squash soup ($17), traditional stuffing ($16) and pumpkin cheesecake ($19), all from 4 to 9 p.m.

D Las Vegas: Andiamo Steakhouse is showcasing herb-roasted turkey breast with cranberry sauce, sausage and sourdough bread dressing, sweet potato casserole, whipped potatoes with gravy and roasted carrots and parsnips, plus choice of apple pie à la mode or pumpkin pie for dessert, for $85, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with choice of five starters (including butternut squash ravioli or mixed mushroom risotto), free-range turkey with gravy and sides, and choice of four desserts (including pistachio cannoli), for $89 adults, $29 children 12 and younger, from noon to 8 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is presenting a three-course prix fixe menu with choice of butternut squash soup or cranberry and goat cheese salad, choice of platter with white and dark turkey meat and sides or roasted prime rib with jus, and panettone bread pudding for dessert, for $85, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is featuring à la carte dishes — butternut squash cream soup ($9.50), fried brie with winter salad ($19.50), roast turkey with sides ($35), pumpkin cranberry bread pudding ($14), mulled wine ($10) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is sending out a dinner of sliced roasted turkey breast, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sausage and herb stuffing, grilled asparagus with ricotta cream, cranberry sauce and candied sweet potatoes, plus choice of pumpkin cheesecake or pumpkin tiramisù for dessert, for $80, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Plaza: Oscar’s Steakhouse is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (butternut squash soup, turkey entrée with traditional accoutrements, maple pumpkin or chocolate pecan pie), for $110, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Rio: High Steaks Vegas is presenting a prix fixe menu with choice of five starters (including lobster chowder and wild game tartare), choice of five main courses (including roast turkey and smoked prime rib), six shared sides for the table (including stuffing and green bean casserole), and three choices for dessert (including chocolate silk pie with vanilla Chantilly), for $95, from 4 to 10 p.m.

South Point: Don Vito’s is serving a three-course menu (choice of four starters; choice of roast turkey feast, pecan-crusted branzino or osso buco lasagna; choice of four desserts), with a bottle of wine of the month for every two adults, for $49, from 2 to 9 p.m. Garden Buffet is serving its all-you-can-enjoy spread, including two glasses of draft beer, wine, sangria or sparkling wine, for $34.95 with club card, $39.95 without, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Silverado Steak House is serving a four-course menu (choice of three starters; choice of soup, spinach-butter leaf salad or tableside salad bowl; choice of roast turkey feast, garlic-crusted grouper or cider-braised short ribs; choice of four desserts), with a bottle of wine of the month for every two adults, for $66, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, is sending out a prix fixe menu consisting of choice of butternut squash soup or house salad; choice of roast turkey, honey-glazed ham or turkey-ham combination; choice of three sides from among six options (including mac and cheese and vegetarian stuffing); and choice of pie à la mode for dessert, for $50, from 11 a.m., with a jazz quartet from noon to 6 p.m.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: One Steakhouse is presenting herb-roasted sliced turkey breast with bacon vegetable focaccia stuffing, blistered green beans, turkey jus and cranberry port wine relish ($49), as well as à la carte butternut squash soup ($14); Yukon mashed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, forest mushrooms and Brussels sprouts sides (each, $16); and holiday pies ($14), from 5 p.m.

On the Strip

The Cosmopolitan: Beauty & Essex is serving à la carte dishes — sweet potato empanadas ($18), roasted free-range turkey with sides ($58), seasonal sides for $12 each (maple chipotle yams, cornbread stuffing, potato purée), and $16 desserts (pumpkin pie, apple cider doughnuts), from 3 to 8 p.m.

Fashion Show: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is featuring its rodizio experience with 18 selections from the grill carved tableside, plus a salad and sides bar, for $77, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Carmine’s is presenting a feast that feeds six to eight and features a 16- to 18-pound roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, sautéed string beans, baby carrots, sweet potatoes, and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, for $295, with apple or pumpkin pie $30 more, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. True Food Kitchen is presenting a three-course prix fixe menu consisting of four choices for first course (including edamame dumplings), five choices for main course (including turkey plate or grilled salmon), and choice of seasonal fall pie or flourless chocolate cake for dessert, for $49.50, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Linq Promenade: Virgil’s Real BBQ is sending out a Thanksgiving feast that feeds six to eight and features a 16- to 18-pound smoked turkey, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, candied Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, green beans and buttermilk biscuits, for $295, with apple or pumpkin pie $30 more, and an individual turkey plate for $49.95, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Yard House is offering a dinner of sliced turkey with gravy or Nashville hot turkey, with five sides and pumpkin praline cheesecake for dessert, for $29.99 adults, $13.99 children 12 and younger, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

MGM Grand: Crush American Grill is featuring a turkey dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry jelly ($42), as well as à la carte dishes such as Brussels sprouts with yams, sweet potato gnocchi, and blistered green beans with beech mushroom cream sauce (each, $16), and pumpkin or pecan pie (each, $14), from 4:30 p.m. Hakkasan Restaurant is featuring a prix fixe menu of Peking duck, roasted Chilean sea bass, Hakka basket with royal jade king crab, Hakka noodles, langoustine har gau, pumpkin dumpling and more, for $138, from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 and 5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27.

Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is showcasing a three-course prix fixe menu featuring choice of pumpkin soup with duck confit or autumn greens with red wine-poached pears, choice of four main courses (including turkey with chestnut dressing or beef tenderloin filet mignon), and choice of pecan pie or pumpkin soufflé, for $135, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mon Ami Gabi is showcasing a prix fixe menu with choice of smoked salmon or endive and pear salad, pumpkin soup, herb-roasted turkey with sides, and choice of pumpkin bread pudding or pecan chocolate tart, for $59.95, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Resorts World: Carversteak is presenting a dinner of herb-roasted Diestel Farms organic turkey breast, confit leg meat, potato purée, garlic sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and choice of warm pecan tart or pumpkin pie ($85), as well as à la carte dishes such as butternut squash soup ($14) and endive salad with pear, Point Reyes blue cheese and brown butter crème fraîche ($18), from 4 p.m. Crossroads Kitchen is serving its plant-based buffet, for $85 adults, $35 children 4 to 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with seatings a maximum of 90 minutes.

The Strat: PT’s Wings & Sports is offering a Tito’s pumpkin pie martini ($13), a turkey dinner with gravy and sides ($23), and pumpkin pie ($11), or all three as a prix fixe menu for $39, from 2 to 10 p.m. Top of the World Steakhouse is presenting à la carte items — a flute of Marenco Pineto Italian red sparkling wine ($17), pear and Gorgonzola ravioli ($24), smoked turkey entrée with gravy and sides ($58), pumpkin cheesecake ($17) — from 4 to 11 p.m.

Treasure Island: Gilley’s Las Vegas is featuring a three-course prix fixe menu (choice of roasted butternut squash and pumpkin soup or Southern apple pecan salad, whiskey maple-glazed roast turkey with gravy and sides, pumpkin pie), for $45, from 5 to 11 p.m. Phil’s Steak House is featuring a turkey dinner (sous vide light meat, roasted dark meat) with gravy and sides ($49) and warm apple tart à la mode ($12), from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Venetian: Bouchon is serving a three-course prix fixe menu with choice of four starters (including duck confit with foie gras gâteau), choice of five main courses (including Diestel Farms turkey with accoutrements or day boat scallops with mushroom risotto), and choice of four desserts (including crème brûlée), for $125, with wine pairings $50 more, from 1 to 8 p.m. Gjelina is serving a prix fixe menu with choice of three appetizers (including beef carpaccio), choice of roast turkey breast with gravy or bone-in dry-aged ribeye, whipped potato and Brussels sprouts sides, and choice of squash tart, house gelato or house sorbet for dessert, for $120, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is sending out a four-course prix fixe menu with butternut squash soup, kale and quinoa salad with roasted pumpkin, sliced turkey breast with sage gravy and sides, and choice of holiday pie ($74), along with à la carte sides such as blistered green beans, crisp Brussels sprouts, roasted mushrooms and candied yams (each, $14), from 3 to 9 p.m.

