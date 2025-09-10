What’s new in food, drink this NFL season at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

Football fans are hungry fans. And for the 2025 NFL season, fans have someone new to feed them at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Football fans are hungry fans. And for the 2025 NFL season, fans have someone new to feed them at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. In April, Oak View Group replaced Levy Restaurants as the concessionaire for the stadium. Oak View operates more than 300 sports and live entertainment venues globally, but Allegiant is the first NFL stadium where it is providing food and drink.

Here are some highlights of the game day (and beyond) grub inside Allegiant this season.

New vendors

Six vendors, each in Vegas, have joined the squad. Look for Antidote, a Hawaiian food truck, offering poke nachos, kalbi short ribs, and salmon bombs featuring inari pockets stuffed with fish and rice. Border Grill, from James Beard Award-winning chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, comes on side with churros, ceviche, and asada guacamole tacos topped with a flurry of red onion and cilantro.

Mothership Coffee Roasters is sending out cold brew and iced bourbon vanilla latte to pair with salted caramel apple danish. Grab napkins at Mr. Fries Man for sticky fingers from lemon garlic Parm wings and barbecue ranch chicken fries. Taqueria Ktrina, a woman-owned spot downtown, is doing asada tacos, pastor tacos and horchata. Chamangos at Tu Michoacana layer chunks of mango tinted with chamoy, the red sweet-spicy-sour condiment.

“We looked at social media following and what’s trending in Vegas,” said Anne Matthews, director of operations at Allegiant for Oak View Group, explaining part of the process for choosing new vendors. “We wanted to bring that taste of Vegas into the stadium. We’re super excited to bring some new variety in.”

Stadium sips

Silver & Black Hospitality, the in-house food and drink outfit at Allegiant, is pouring cocktails that celebrate the Raiders. These include a Silver & Black Margarita built with Casamigos Blanco Tequila; the Raiderade mingling Aspen Vodka, fresh watermelon and lemon; and a boozy Raider Rosé Cocktail showcasing proprietary Raiders Rosé, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Aperol, fresh lemon sour and sparkling grapefruit soda.

Sandi Taylor, chief sommelier for Allegiant, created the rosé in partnership with Gérard Bertrand, the famed French winemaker. The wine blends grenache (about 50 percent) with mourvèdre, cinsault, syrah and an unexpected swoosh of viognier (for aromatics and a rounder texture).

“This is a perfect day drink for the fans — it goes with so much of our food,” Taylor said of the rosé cocktail. Taylor added she was in talks to create a Raiders white blend and a Raiderette sparkling wine.

Hispanic Heritage

Silver & Black has also created a new menu of Hispanic Heritage items. The al pastor dog presents a 10-inch pineapple and achiote longaniza sausage. A chilaquiles beef dog is topped with house tortilla strips, chile rojo sauce and crema. A housemade tortilla bowl cradles a taco salad: iceberg lettuce, beef, shaved radish and jalapeño, crema, cotija, cilantro.

Birria egg rolls, a standout item, are dipped in a consommé with a hum of guajillo chile heat. The beef birria filling (which also tops a heap of fries) is braised for eight hours with guajillos. The holidays bring buñuelos fritters with maple syrup.

Elevated experiences

Oak View has also unveiled some food and drink that will variously be offered in premium seating, suites and clubs. A dessert cart is especially lavish: pastel macarons the size of quarters, tiramisù and other desserts in clear plastic orbs, edible cookie dough (no egg), liquor shots in chocolate cups, Raiders logo cookies, a built-in ice cream station, red velvet cake worthy of Betty Crocker and much more.

Sushi makes a premium appearance, of course, along with guest chefs at game day happy hours, a tequila cart, espresso martinis, in-seat ordering, and oyster and caviar service, the last a sort of edible silver and black.

