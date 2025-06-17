What is the $16M mystery restaurant going into waterfront Strip spot?

Construction on a replacement for Picasso is well underway, according to building records and materials viewed by the RJ.

Construction on a replacement for Picasso at Bellagio is well underway, according to Clark County building records and to materials viewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Picasso, led by legendary chef Julian Serrano to a pair of Michelin stars, closed in August after more than 25 years of sending out high-style French food (with occasional excursions to Spain).

Several commercial building permits listing Picasso have been issued, according to county records, including for electrical, mechanical and plumbing work and for an expansion to the patio.

The materials viewed by the RJ indicate a new concept for Picasso, with an estimated project budget of around $16 million.

County building records also indicate permitting for work on Prime Steakhouse and Petrossian tea and caviar bar at Bellagio. The materials indicate that this work is a refresh, not new concepts.

Bellagio belongs to the MGM Resorts International portfolio. Representatives for MGM have not returned a request for comment on the replacement for Picasso or for the work on Prime and Petrossian.

Retiring from 3 restaurants

Picasso debuted with Bellagio in October 1998, with Serrano one of several celebrated chefs who launched signature restaurants in the new megaresorts of the late 1990s.

Eleven works by Picasso — nine paintings and two ceramic pieces — were displayed for years in the restaurant, having been collected by Steve Wynn, then owner of Bellagio. The artworks, long a draw for the restaurant, were auctioned off in 2021 for almost $110 million.

Picasso’s closing followed Serrano’s decision to retire. In February, the chef shuttered his Julian Serrano Tapas in Aria, where work on a replacement concept is proceeding. Serrano also stepped away from his Lago in Bellagio, which remains open, with James Beard Award nominee Chad Colby from Los Angeles coming aboard as a consulting chef.

