What coffee shops do poets love?

Coffee and poetry go together. Our local poets share where they do ther best writing.

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

5805 Spring Mountain Road gabicafe.com

They make delicious green tea lattes and it’s just so lovely inside with the greenhouse of pastries, eclectic seating, and the stacks of books surrounding a built-in wooden mountain. Even the lighting kind of puts me in mind to, well, maybe not work — but daydream, which is, I’d say, an essential part of the process. — Elizabeth Quiñones-Zaldaña, author of “Bougainvillea”

Grouchy John’s

8520 S. Maryland Parkway No. 100 grouchy john’s.com

Some of my favorite pieces were created in what I consider to be a true enclave in the crazy, fractious Vegas art scene. — Harry Fagel

Cottonwood Station

14 Cottonwood Drive, Blue Diamond cottonwoodstationeatery.com

It can be less busy than some of the downtown Vegas spots, so I don’t feel as guilty about sitting for a while. They make a truly delicious cup of coffee and offer a friendly, unique atmosphere. There is indoor seating from which you can see the pizza oven and admire quirky dioramas, and there is outdoor seating including heated benches and a fire pit. — Heather Lang-Cassera, author of “Gathering Broken Light”

Public Works Coffee Bar

314 S. Water St. publicworkscoffee.com

By some coffee-magic, I completed and sent “Plutonium & Platinum Blonde” and “Mojave in July” to my publishers from here. The menu is great, the staff is friendly, and the gallery and murals anchor the growing arts presence on Water Street. — Angela M. Brommel of “Mojave in July”

Vesta Coffee Roasters

1114 S. Casino Center Blvd. vestacoffee.com

Coffee & food are a joy. It’s a good place to meet people. — Bruce Isaacson