What are the favorite Las Vegas hot spots for NBA stars?

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Large-format roasted carnitas from Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas. (Steve Legato)
Large-format roasted carnitas from Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas. (Steve Legato)
Prosciutto with summer melon is displayed at Delilah Supper Club at Wynn, on Friday, June 18, 2 ...
Prosciutto with summer melon is displayed at Delilah Supper Club at Wynn, on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rigatoni all vodka from Carbone in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip, named in April 2023 to the Tast ...
Rigatoni all vodka from Carbone in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip, named in April 2023 to the Tasting Table list of the top 20 Italian restaurants in the U.S. (Dylan + Jeni)
The exterior of Casa di Amore is shown at 2850 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Revie ...
The exterior of Casa di Amore is shown at 2850 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard dribbles up the court during the third day of the NBA Summ ...
Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard dribbles up the court during the third day of the NBA Summer League game against San Antonio Spurs at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fans wait to enter before NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas an ...
Fans wait to enter before NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Atlanta Hawks play against Miami Heat during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV ...
Atlanta Hawks play against Miami Heat during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Utah Jazz play against Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at U ...
Utah Jazz play against Charlotte Hornets during NBA Summer League on Friday, July 11, 2025 at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oklahoma City Thunder players on the bench celebrate as the team leads against the Orlando Magi ...
Oklahoma City Thunder players on the bench celebrate as the team leads against the Orlando Magic during an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Charlotte Hornets celebrate their victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer Leagu ...
The Charlotte Hornets celebrate their victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plo ...
Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the first half of the NBA Summer League championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dining Out

What are the favorite Las Vegas hot spots for NBA stars?

By Callie Fin staff writer
July 23, 2025 - 9:26 am
 
Updated July 23, 2025 - 9:46 am

During the NBA Summer League, superstars such as LeBron James could be spotted casually strolling through Wynn Las Vegas and other venues on the Strip.

Their presence was an example of the $280 million economic impact that NBA commissioner Adam Silver said would be generated for the valley during the league’s annual two-week stay.

With the preseason basketball accounting for 133,000 room nights, it’s worth wondering where all of the players, coaches and agents spent their money.

During games at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, all you had to do was listen to find out — an endeavor that discovered that Wynn Las Vegas was the most popular hangout.

As the final seconds ticked away in a late-night game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, staffers from both teams were focused on something far more important than the outcome.

“You’ve never had the Caesar salad at Delilah?” one asked.

The comment prompted several eavesdroppers to chime in almost immediately.

Plans were soon finalized for a postgame dinner at Wynn.

Fortunately for them, the hot spot stays open until 2 a.m. That’s not true of all the property’s eateries.

Not far away, two other team employees were discussing a potential coastal Mexican meal at Casa Playa, only for one of them to check its hours and discover it closes at 9:30 p.m.

Here are all the overwhelming favorites based on a series of survey interviews:

Delilah reigns

More than 50 percent of the surveyed players, coaches and agents mentioned Delilah as their must-visit restaurant in Las Vegas.

Stacey Augmon, the former UNLV star and the team’s new basketball director of community engagement, said the spot is so popular because of “food and the vibes” — specifically, the spare ribs.

The American fine dining restaurant touts its location in Wynn’s Tower Suites enclave as “exclusive” and offers dinner entertainment ranging from a live band to dancers.

“I like Delilah just to hang out, watch a good show and get a good bite to eat,” Minnesota Timberwolves summer league coach Kevin Hanson said. “The possibilities are endless.”

Honorable mentions

Most teams stayed at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, while basketball agents preferred Aria or Vdara.

Aria boasted the most frequently mentioned restaurant runner-up: Carbone.

The Italian American fine dining spot was most often mentioned by coaches but also is popular among players.

“They genuinely always eat at Carbone,” athlete manager Alexis Robinson said of her NBA clients.

The other honorable mentions in order of frequency of answers:

— Catch Las Vegas.

— Red 8.

— Wakuda.

— Javier’s.

— Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles.

— Papi Steak.

— Komodo Las Vegas.

Chris Jent, who coached the Charlotte Hornets to the championship, was the only person to offer Casa di Amore as an answer.

“It’s that little, little hole-in-the-wall Italian spot that I used to go to when I recruited in college,” he said.

Off-court activities

Topgolf Las Vegas was the most popular answer when players and coaches were asked for their favorite activity in their off time.

The Los Angeles Lakers even went to the entertainment venue as a team, summer league coach Lindsey Harding said.

“Just to watch everybody swing a golf club — some of them it was for the first time ever, so that was fun to do that,” she said.

That said, regular golfing is still alive and well for NBA personnel.

Chauncey Billups, a former NBA player and the Portland Trail Blazers coach, scoffed when his answer was mistaken for Topgolf.

“Not Topgolf, real golf,” he said. “Shadow Creek.”

Reporters Adam Hill and Alex Wright contributed to this story. Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out