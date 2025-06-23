What $28K gets you at this F1 trackside restaurant in Vegas

Formula One announced the return garage engagement for the Fontainebleau’s Papi Steak for November’s race in Las Vegas.

Papi Steak, the Las Vegas clubstaurant where revelry meets ribeye, where a $1,000 tomahawk steak arrives in a rhinestone briefcase and a $150 cocktail touches down in a $30,000 Birkin bag, is again taking over a Formula One garage during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Monday, Formula One announced the return garage engagement for the Fontainebleau steakhouse, which debuted with the property in December 2023.

And this year, Papi meets Poodle, as garage ticket holders also have access to The Poodle Room, the private club 67 stories up, atop the Fontainebleau, with a statue of a poodle on her hind legs at the entrance. During Formula One weekend, Nov. 20 through 22, the club will present special sips, dishes and other programming.

What $28,000 and change gets you

A three-day $28,088.10 ticket (nicely all-inclusive) to the Papi Steak Garage in the Pit Building complex also features:

• Trackside drinking and dining in a photo-worthy Papi pop-up with a live DJ.

• Paddock Pass granting behind-the-scenes access to the working area for drivers, teams and staff.

• Paddock Club Rooftop offering 360-degree views of the race circuit, access to LIV open-air nightlife venue with celebrity entertainers, and other activities.

• A Pit Lane walk with looks into other garages.

• Tours of the circuit on special trucks with expert commentary.

• East Harmon Zone and Koval Zone access to live entertainment, driver interviews, autograph sessions and interactive experiences.

• Shuttles to take ticket holders from the Fontainebleau (and certain other properties) to the pit building and back.

Purchase Papi Steak Garage tickets by emailing sales@F1lasvegasgp.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.