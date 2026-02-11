Viva Love Vegas: 14 of the most romantic experiences in the valley

From eight of the most romantic restaurants in America to tastes of Rome and Venice, there’s something here for everyone’s idea of romance.

Las Vegas is the most romantic city on the planet, bar none. No disrespect to jewelry store Shane Co. and its recent study that declared our fair city the second-most romantic in the country behind New York. But you can get a taste of NYC — as well as romantic hotspots Paris, Venice and Rome — all without leaving the Strip. Case closed.

With that in mind, here are 14 of the most romantic things you can do in the world’s most romantic city:

Get pampered

Go beyond a couple’s massage with a full-on spa day, including hours of relaxation inside the co-ed facilities at Awana Spa (Resorts World), Lapis Spa & Wellness (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Bathhouse Spa (W Las Vegas) and The Spa (Aria).

Go to a wine tasting

Sample Nevada-made wine with a visit to Vegas Valley Winery (7360 Eastgate Road, Henderson), Charleston Peak Winery (3810 Winery Road, Pahrump) and/or Artesian Cellars (1731 South Highway 160, Pahrump).

Go to a chocolate tasting

Way better than a wine tasting, because no one expects you to spit out your chocolate. The Tasting Experience at the Ethel M Chocolates Factory, offered multiple times each day for $25, includes a look at how chocolate is made and how to identify flavors.

Dine out

Eat at any — or all! — of the eight Las Vegas restaurants named on Yelp’s recent list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America: Eiffel Tower Restaurant (Paris Las Vegas), Hugo’s Cellar (Four Queens), Mon Ami Gabi (Paris Las Vegas), Joël Robuchon (MGM Grand), Top of the World Steakhouse (The Strat), Beauty & Essex (The Cosmopolitan), Prime Steakhouse (Bellagio) and SW Steakhouse (Wynn Las Vegas).

Visit a supper club

Get a taste of Old Vegas by dressing up for dinner and a show at Delilah (Wynn Las Vegas), The Mayfair Supper Club (Bellagio) and/or The Party at Superfrico (The Cosmopolitan).

Learn to cook

Get in the kitchen with date night cooking classes Thursdays through Sundays at Sur La Table in Downtown Summerlin. You’ll learn skills such as preparing a French-inspired steak dinner for two or grilling chicken under a brick in the Tuscan style. Tickets are $99 per seat.

Renew your vows

Las Vegas is known as the Wedding Capital of the World. Our vow renewals aren’t too shabby, either. The ceremonies don’t require a license and aren’t legally binding, so what’s stopping you from declaring your love all over again in front of friends, family members and an Elvis impersonator or other costumed officiant?

Have tea with a view

Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offers an elegant afternoon tea on the 23rd floor overlooking the Strip. Try one of the exclusive loose-leaf teas, The Showgirl — black tea with marigold, cornflower, rose and jasmine, infused with passionfruit and vanilla — and The Meadows — organic green tea with lemongrass, linden flower and natural lemon. The full tea service is $64 per person with optional add-ons of endless mimosas ($35), endless bellinis ($42) and chocolate-covered strawberries ($24).

Take a spin on the High Roller

The world’s second-tallest observation wheel — thanks a lot, Ain Dubai — offers some of the best views of the city. For a little something extra, check out the happy half-hour, a cabin with an open bar. Admission starts at $27.60 and $68.30 for the happy half-hour.

Experience the Eiffel Tower

Go at night to make the most of our city of light. Don’t leave till you get a perfect aerial view of the Fountains of Bellagio. Admission starts at $29.65.

Be serenaded on a gondola

Granted, this one’s more for the tourists. But the gondola rides at The Venetian are hands down the most romantic time you can have while floating through a shopping mall. Rides start at $34.25.

Get outside

Soak up some of the best nature has to offer at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Hike. Bike. Climb. Camp. Picnic. Even the 13-mile scenic drive is remarkable.

See some burlesque

The era of the showgirl is long gone, with “Jubilee!” having closed a decade ago. But you can still experience a seductive stage show that won’t leave you feeling skeevy. Check out “Fantasy” (Luxor), “X Burlesque” (Flamingo), “Rouge” (The Strat) and, when she’s in town, “Dita Von Teese at Voltaire” (Venetian). For something a little different, there’s “Zombie Burlesque” (Planet Hollywood) and “The Empire Strips Back” (Rio).

Take flight

You may know Love Cloud for its Mile High Club flights over Las Vegas — and the fact that you can book them for 30, 45 or 60 minutes, depending on how long you think your initiation will take. But the company also offers an approximately hour-long, nonsexual romantic dinner flight with a choice of entrée and views of Red Rock Canyon, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and the lights of the Strip. Flights start at $1,895.

