Vietnamese restaurant opens in Chinatown Vegas after debut delayed by car crash

Chinatown marks the second location for this spot known for its varied noodle soups.

Pho Saigonese, the highly regarded south valley Vietnamese restaurant, just opened in Chinatown Vegas about a month after a car crashed into the building, delaying the debut.

The restaurant occupies a calming space filled with greenery at 6125 Spring Mountain Road, at South Jones Boulevard. The space previously housed Lamoon, a Thai-Japanese restaurant.

Spotted at the new Pho Saigonese: banh khot miniature shrimp pancakes (a crisp Vietnamese street food), duck noodle soup, bun bo Hue beef and pork noodle soup (named for Hue, the former imperial capital of Vietnam), grilled pork banh mi, and pho provisioned with grilled chicken and other proteins.

The restaurant did not return a request for comment on the new location.

The original Pho Saigonese is at 1740 E. Serene Ave., Suite 130, at South Stephanie Street. Visit phosaigoneselv.com.

