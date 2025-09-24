site-bg-left
Yaw Farm Coffee Roasters topped Yelp's list of the Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. in 202 ...
Yaw Farm Coffee Roasters topped Yelp's list of the Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. in 2025. (Judy W./Yelp)
Customers mingle at Dig It Coffee Co. on Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 25, ...
Customers mingle at Dig It Coffee Co. on Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/neon)
A latte is seen from Convo Coffee House. (Convo Coffee/Yelp)
A latte is seen from Convo Coffee House. (Convo Coffee/Yelp)
Dining Out

Vegas’ Yaw Farm once again tops Yelp list of top US coffee shops

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 12:01 am
 

Yaw Farm Coffee Roasters in Las Vegas has once again topped a Yelp “best in the U.S.” list.

The shop at 7034 W. Charleston Blvd. leads the review site’s “Top 100 Coffee Shops” list this time. Yaw Farm also appeared at the top of Yelp’s 2024 list of the top coffee shops, as well as its 2022 list of top coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.

What makes it worthy of the top spot? The humble shop boasts 96 percent five-star ratings from reviewers.

“The name Yaw, a navigational term meaning to twist on a vertical axis, is a similar motion to preparing a pour-over, according to Jillian, who owns the shop with husband Ian (“Roaster Ian” as customers call him),” Yelp wrote in its announcement. “Other specialty drinks include the wildly popular ‘Yawtte,’ a latte served hot or iced, with house-made flavored syrups and oat milk (the only milk the shop carries, since Roaster Ian says that tastes best in coffee).”

If you plan to visit, be sure to take your drink with you, as the shop offers no seating.

Two more Las Vegas shops made the list.

At 46, Convo Coffee House (3350 Novat St.) is a three-generation-run coffee shop offering baked-from-scratch cinnamon rolls and coffee cakes. Keep an eye on their Instagram for daily and weekly specials.

Dig It Coffee landed at 68, with a Yelp rating of five stars from 324 reviews. The downtown coffee house (1300 S. Casino Center Blvd.) opened in 2022 with a mission: to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities, provide them with competitive wages, work experience and life skills, while serving quality coffee.

The rest of the list highlights some larger trends.

Gen Z drove a clamoring for matcha, with searches on Yelp up 180 percent from the previous year. Banana lattes and Einspanners (a Viennese coffee drink made with espresso and sweet or whipped cream) went viral on social media, translating to profit for some shops.

Find both the banana latte and the Einspanner at Chinatown coffee shops Gäbi Coffee and Bakery (4.3 stars on Yelp) and Airoma Roasters (4.5 stars).

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.

