Vegas taqueria founders named among top US small-business owners

The taqueria’s founders and other small-business owners will be honored in a May ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced its Small Business Persons of the Year for the 50 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico. Kristen and Carlos Corral and Regina and Dan Simmons, the owners of Tacotarian, the Vegas-born group of vegan taquerias, were named the winners for Nevada.

At a May ceremony in D.C., the winners will be honored with their awards and the National Small Business Person of the Year for 2025 will be announced.

The first Tacotarian opened in 2018. Today, the taqueria has five stores in Vegas, one in San Diego, and a line of taco fillings sold at retail outlets and online. Visit eattacotarian.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Wynn Las Vegas has debuted a new concept and location for its B Bar, where the casino floor meets the Fairway Esplanade. The space is rendered in polished mahogany, rock crystal, bronze fittings and artisan glass. Marina Mercer Boarini, Wynn’s master mixologist, offers updated legacy cocktails made with globally sourced ingredients.

Among them are the After Dark Espresso Martini with Absolut Vanilla, La Colombe espresso, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur and spiced Madagascar vanilla, and the Opposites Attract Hot and Dirty Martini with Belvedere Vodka, spicy Castelvetrano olive brine and black truffle salt.

◆ ◆ ◆

On April 1, chef Dan Krohmer and his Other Mama, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 6, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Spring Sake Release Dinner featuring 12 sakes paired with 12 seafood dishes. The matchups include Imayo Tsukasa IMA Junmai sake with a trio of oysters and Chikurin Junmai Ginjo sake with fatty tuna tostada.

The menu is available for seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost: $125. Details: othermama.com/events. Reservations: 702-463-8382.

◆ ◆ ◆

On Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Las Vegas residents receive a discount at the Wicked Spoon buffet in The Cosmopolitan. For $38 (regular price $47), folks can tuck into eggs Benedict, angry mac and cheese, wicked fried chicken, bone marrow short rib and assorted desserts, plus crab legs starting at 10 a.m. Must present valid local ID for a party up to four.

◆ ◆ ◆

Gjelina, the new produce-forward restaurant at The Venetian, recently introduced its weekend brunch running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Look for brunch items like Moroccan baked eggs with merguez, lemon buckwheat ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote, and duck hash with crisp egg and maple-glazed slab bacon, along with Gjelina staples like vegetable dishes, charcuterie boards and wood-fire pizzas. Some of the sips: basil gimlets and Gjelina spritzes. Visit gjelina.com/las-vegas.

